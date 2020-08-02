Pelham Reporter

Latest Pelham Reporter

Coin shortage affecting some businesses, not others When’s the last time you reached into your pocket and heard the familiar jingle of change when making a cash transaction? Read more

COVID-19 testing event serves nearly 150 people A free COVID-19 testing event put on by Community of Hope Health Clinic on Tuesday, July 28, provided free testing to nearly 150 people in ... Read more

Pelham PD warning of car break-ins The Pelham Police Department wants to warn local residents of a recent surge in vehicle break-ins happening within city limits. Read more

South City Theatre hosting virtual game show on Friday nights Despite not being able to put on live productions, the South City Theatre is continuing to engage the community by hosting an interactive Virtual Game ... Read more

Pelham’s second citywide forum furthers community-police discussions City officials, law enforcement and community members met at the Pelham Police Department for the second “Standing United for Progress” forum aimed at improving relations ... Read more

Domestic violence on the rise during COVID-19 One of the most unfortunate side-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the rise in domestic violence in Shelby County, according to reports from SafeHouse ... Read more

Pelham church collects for Oak Mountain Missions Seeking to nourish people both physically and spiritually, the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd in Pelham held a drive-thru food drive and prayer on ... Read more

Glow in the Dark walk benefits Pregnancy Resource Center Plenty of people from across Shelby County made their way out to help raise money in a unique way at Sav-A-Life Shelby’s annual Walk for Life ... Read more

Pelham Racquet Club celebrates Ann Etheredge’s retirement The Pelham Racquet Club celebrated the retirement of its Head Tennis Pro Ann Etheredge with a party on Monday, July 27. Read more

Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League cancels 2020 season After a meeting on Sunday, July 26, the Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League board members voted 6-5 in favor of canceling the upcoming 2020 season due ... Read more

Sanders named Pelham Officer of the Year for 2020 PELHAM — Officer Al Sanders was recognized as the 2020 American Legion Post 555 Police Officer of the Year on July 17. Read more