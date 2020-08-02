Alabaster Reporter

Coin shortage affecting some businesses, not others When's the last time you reached into your pocket and heard the familiar jingle of change when making a cash transaction?

Thompson season opener to raise money for childhood cancer For the second consecutive year, the Thompson Warriors will open the 2020 football season fighting for both a win on the field and a good ...

Domestic violence on the rise during COVID-19 One of the most unfortunate side-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the rise in domestic violence in Shelby County, according to reports from SafeHouse ...

Glow in the Dark walk benefits Pregnancy Resource Center Plenty of people from across Shelby County made their way out to help raise money in a unique way at Sav-A-Life Shelby's annual Walk for Life ...

Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League cancels 2020 season After a meeting on Sunday, July 26, the Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League board members voted 6-5 in favor of canceling the upcoming 2020 season due ...

Alabaster's Golden Rule BBQ reopens to customers After temporarily closing its doors due to financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Rule BBQ reopened its doors for customers in Alabaster on ...

CASA uses technology to swear in volunteers The Shelby County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) used technology for the first time in their 23-year history to swear in five new volunteer advocates ...

Alabaster working on new center for veterans The city of Alabaster is working to better serve veterans. Goodwin-Lee American Legion Post 138 in Alabaster has taken up the helm to lead the ...

D2 soccer camp has another strong year For six straight years, Dan DeMasters built his Dynamic Development soccer camp into one of the most sought after experiences in the Birmingham-metro area, but ...

Chamber urges observation of expanded Safer at Home Order As the leading voice for business throughout Shelby County, The Shelby County Chamber encourages everyone to follow the expanded Safer at Home Order Guidelines issued ...

City to rename road after former Alabaster councilman The Alabaster City Council voted in a July 6 meeting to rename Progress Boulevard to Bobby Harris Boulevard in honor of Alabaster native and former ...