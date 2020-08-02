Alabaster Reporter
Coin shortage affecting some businesses, not others
When's the last time you reached into your pocket and heard the familiar jingle of change when making a cash transaction?
1 day ago by Scott Mims.
Thompson season opener to raise money for childhood cancer
For the second consecutive year, the Thompson Warriors will open the 2020 football season fighting for both a win on the field and a good ...
4 days ago by Alec Etheredge.
Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order, mandates masks until Aug. 31
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference from the state capitol in Montgomery on Wednesday, July 29, and extended the current Safer at Home ...
4 days ago by Alec Etheredge.
UPDATE: County’s COVID-19 daily case count on slight downward trend
With 1,869 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the number of new cases continues ...
5 days ago by Alec Etheredge.
Domestic violence on the rise during COVID-19
One of the most unfortunate side-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the rise in domestic violence in Shelby County, according to reports from SafeHouse ...
5 days ago by Alec Etheredge.
Glow in the Dark walk benefits Pregnancy Resource Center
Plenty of people from across Shelby County made their way out to help raise money in a unique way at Sav-A-Life Shelby's annual Walk for Life ...
5 days ago by Alec Etheredge.
Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League cancels 2020 season
After a meeting on Sunday, July 26, the Jefferson-Shelby Youth Football League board members voted 6-5 in favor of canceling the upcoming 2020 season due ...
5 days ago by Alec Etheredge.
Alabaster’s Golden Rule BBQ reopens to customers
After temporarily closing its doors due to financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Rule BBQ reopened its doors for customers in Alabaster on ...
6 days ago by Alec Etheredge.
CASA uses technology to swear in volunteers
The Shelby County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) used technology for the first time in their 23-year history to swear in five new volunteer advocates ...
1 week ago by Alec Etheredge.
Alabaster working on new center for veterans
The city of Alabaster is working to better serve veterans. Goodwin-Lee American Legion Post 138 in Alabaster has taken up the helm to lead the ...
1 week ago by Alec Etheredge.
D2 soccer camp has another strong year
For six straight years, Dan DeMasters built his Dynamic Development soccer camp into one of the most sought after experiences in the Birmingham-metro area, but ...
1 week ago by Alec Etheredge.
AHSAA shares fall sports guidelines in ‘Return to Play’ plan
On Thursday, July 23, the Alabama High School Athletic Association held a press conference to discuss its Return to Play "Best Practices" for the upcoming ...
1 week ago by Alec Etheredge.
Chamber urges observation of expanded Safer at Home Order
As the leading voice for business throughout Shelby County, The Shelby County Chamber encourages everyone to follow the expanded Safer at Home Order Guidelines issued ...
1 week ago by Staff Reports.
City to rename road after former Alabaster councilman
The Alabaster City Council voted in a July 6 meeting to rename Progress Boulevard to Bobby Harris Boulevard in honor of Alabaster native and former ...
1 week ago by Emily Sparacino.
AHSAA approves return-to-play plan for fall sports
Fall sports won't just start on time, but practice will start a week earlier than usual after the Alabama High School Athletic Association approved its ...