New Starbucks location opens on Valleydale Road

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Emily Sparacino

A new Starbucks store opened near the intersection of Valleydale and Caldwell Mill roads in Shelby County in late September. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

INDIAN SPRINGS – A new location of Starbucks Coffee Company has opened near the busy intersection of Valleydale and Caldwell Mill roads.

The coffee shop is situated near Walmart Neighborhood Market and Circle K gas station.

Featuring the company’s standard design, the new store opened in late September and is currently open for business seven days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Customers may utilize the drive-thru or come inside to order or pick up mobile orders.

Inside seating is not available yet.

The store’s address is 2643 Valleydale Road, Indian Springs Village.

The store is still hiring, and anyone interested in applying for a position may visit Starbucks.com/careers.

