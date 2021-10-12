Expanding the footprint: A preview of Shelby County’s new services building on U.S. 280

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Residents will not have to wait much longer to utilize the new Shelby County Services Building at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road.

As construction of the building nears completion, county leaders provided a look inside the nearly 47,000-square-foot facility that will house multiple facets of county operations—and accommodate the ongoing growth along the 280 corridor.

Situated on the former Sports Blast site, the three-story building includes spaces for a county license office, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency driver testing office, Westover’s water services office, Shelby County 911, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office substation, Central Alabama Wellness and 58 INC.

The building will also serve as a voting precinct.

When the building opens in mid-November, the Inverness license office, Greystone SCSO substation and Westover water services office will close.

The Shelby County Services Building will house about 25 county and ALEA employees daily, plus between 10-20 Shelby County 911 employees at any given time.

Despite delays related to summertime rains and the COVID-19 pandemic, construction is expected to finish in the next couple of weeks.

Below is a breakdown of the building by floors and services.

FIRST FLOOR

The new, modern ambiance of the building is evident upon entry.

“You walk in the door, and it has a different feel,” Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “It’s different than any other county building.”

To the left of the front doors is the county license office, which will replace the 21-year-old license office in Inverness.

Residents coming in to renew their car tags can sign in and sit down while they wait for their number to be called, at which time they will proceed to one of the 13 clerk stations.

A drive-thru window will be available for those who need to renew their tag without leaving their vehicle.

ALEA will provide testing services for driver and boat licenses in the building, too.

“That’s a state function; they’re just in our building,” Scroggins said. “ALEA is getting this space and the opportunity to put four people in here.”

Down the hall from the license office is the SCSO’s window for pistol permits and renewals.

To the right of the front doors is a community room and an area that will serve as a voting precinct during elections.

The community room features three drop-down screens, tables and chairs for as many as 96 people and a warming kitchen for catered meetings.

SECOND FLOOR

All Shelby County 911 operations will be housed on the second floor, along with a storm shelter.

Each dispatcher will have a customizable work station with desks and monitors that can be raised and lowered, plus desk lighting that can be adjusted.

Down the hall is a multipurpose room that will be used for 911 and law enforcement training.

The SCSO will have interview rooms, a deputy work area and shift meeting rooms.

With its floor-to-ceiling windows, the employee breakroom provides a view of the parking lot and the Sports Blast 1996 soccer fields, which will be renamed the “Dunnavant Valley Fields.”

THIRD FLOOR

Central Alabama Wellness, a non-profit corporation that provides services for mental illness and substance abuse disorders, will operate offices and clinical meeting spaces on the building’s top floor.

In addition, 58 INC., Shelby County’s economic development agency, will utilize space for offices, client meetings and other business events.

An unfinished portion of the third floor is designated as expansion space for future needs.

The new building is scheduled to open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 16.