Helena Police Department launches Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Throughout the month of October, Helena’s Police Department will be selling pink patches and stickers to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, HPD wanted to do something that could raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

“This past April, the Department debuted our first ever collector’s patch as a fundraiser for United Ability,” said Helena Officer Jeff Murphy, who is heading the campaign. “We quickly sold out, and even had to order more to meet the demand! We were able to make a generous contribution to UA as well as bring attention to the work they do in the community.”

Murphy wanted to take that same momentum and apply it to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The department joined the Pink Patch Project, and Murphy said they wanted to keep their fundraising at the local level.

“We wanted to find a local organization, so I reached out to a friend who is a breast cancer survivor, and she recommended Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center in Birmingham,” said Murphy. “Forge works with patients and survivors of breast cancer in several ways- peer support, counseling, travel arrangements as well as financial support. We contacted Claire Gray (claire@forgeon.org) with Forge, and she was excited about the project.”

Helena Police Department Chief Brad Flynn worked with the department’s uniform manufacturer, and had the “pink patch” produced. Both the stickers and patches have the Police Department’s shield emblazoned in hot pink on the front.

“There were only 300 patches made and we will have a new design next year, so these are sure to become a collector’s item,” said Murphy. “In addition to the patches, we also had patch stickers made along with pink silicone bracelets and t-shirts.”

Murphy said the T-shirts sold quickly, but the department has several other items still available.

Helena Police Department Pink Patches are $10 (+$1 per sticker shipped), and the bracelets and stickers are $1 each. All items are available to purchase in person at the Helena Police Department or you can email cop@cityofhelena.org to arrange payment and shipping.