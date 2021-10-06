Rezoning request for proposed apartment complex off U.S. 280 postponed

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A rezoning request on the Shelby County Planning Commission’s Oct. 4 meeting agenda for a proposed multi-family apartment community off U.S. 280 in northern Shelby County has been postponed.

The commission approved a continuance for the request from David Ellis with Arlington Properties to rezone 19 acres of property to allow for the development of a 272-unit apartment development called Tapestry 280.

“The applicant has requested to continue this case,” Shelby County Principal Planner Kristine Goddard said to the commission on Monday, Oct. 4. “He has done so after receiving further feedback from the public and staff, and is looking to provide a traffic analysis to the Planning Commission, which is why he is requesting the continuance.”

Goddard said she received a number of written comments regarding the case that she will provide to the commission in advance of the public hearing for the rezoning request.

“I know that we have members of the public that are here this evening,” Goddard said. “If they would like to provide additional comments related to this item on the agenda, they can do so via email or provide written comments to our office or call to ask questions.”

The case will be continued to the Shelby County Planning Commission’s Nov. 15 meeting.

The property is located along a service drive at the northern boundary of Shelby County and would need to be rezoned from A-1, Agricultural District to R-5, Multiple Dwelling District.

The property was previously a landscape nursery and contains an internal dirt road network, along with a 1-acre lake and an office building.

“Areas not cleared for greenhouses and plant and material storage have remained in their natural condition including hardwood and pine trees throughout the site,” the Department of Development Services report reads. “Topography is generally rolling with higher elevations in the southeast and northwest portions of the subject property. Storm water on the property appears to flow toward the existing lake.”

The proposal calls for the development of 272 apartment units in nine buildings and an overall gross density of 14.5 units per acre, along with a clubhouse, green space, the existing pond and an additional retention pond to manage storm water.

Nearly 12 acres of the total 19 acres would contain hardscape development.

“Our intention is to build a luxury multi-family rental community containing 272 units,” reads a written narrative supporting the rezoning application from Arlington Properties. “The site plan will offer a ‘resort-style’ setting, targeting young professionals and empty-nesters. Unit finishes will be very high-end with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities will include (a) resort pool, outdoor pavilion with fireplace and TVs, full-service fitness center, ‘we-work’ space, coffee café, etc.”

The following are listed as the property owners: Hanna Family Partnership Ltd., Omar Green Touchstone III, William Andrew Newton, Anna Newton Kirby and Kathryn Quinn Newton.

Land uses in the immediate vicinity of the property include food services, retail, automotive, office, high-density residential, medical and other general business.

“Recently, staff has received an increased number of inquiries for multi-family residential developments in the U.S. Highway 280 corridor,” the county’s report on the Tapestry 280 case reads in part. “The proposed density is not out of character with the surrounding multiple family developments.”

Apartment complexes in the immediate area include The Kenley, Avenues at Inverness, The Abbey at Inverness, Trails at Cahaba River, Bluffs at Riverview, Wood Springs and Cahaba at Grandview.

Prior to a zoning approval, a fully engineered site development plan that meets all requirements of the county’s zoning regulations would have to be submitted for review and approval before building permit applications. Also, access approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation will be required prior to the county’s site plan certification.