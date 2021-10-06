Parts of Shelby County dealing with major flooding event

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

A major flooding event is occurring in Shelby County throughout cities in the northwest portion of the counties, including Alabaster, Helena and Pelham.

A storm producing heavy rain moved along Interstate 65 to the north at a slow pace, soaking those cities and others, leading to dangerous road conditions and a flash flood emergency for the area.

As of 9 p.m., the Pelham Police Department said several roads were flooded, including Shelby County 261 at North Chandalar Drive, Alabama 119 at Southgate Drive near Interstate 65 and Alabama 31 at Bojangles.

PPD also shared that State Park Road was closed due to the flooding.

In Helena, Shelby County 17 was closed near the Express Oil/Tire Engineers due to flooding, while Shelby County 261, 52 and 95 all had water over the roadways, making them impassable.

In Calera, there was an overturned 18-wheeler due to weather conditions that also led to Shelby County 22 being closed.

Law enforcement agencies are encouraging everyone to remain off the roadways until the flooding threat has diminished throughout those areas.