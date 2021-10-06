Helena Public Library to host TeenTober Reading Week

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Throughout the week of Oct. 12-16, the Helena Public Library will be holding a teen reading week called “TeenTober.”

TeenTober is described on the City of Helena webpage as “a new, nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October and aims to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services helps teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.”

“We’re always trying to get teenagers to visit the library,” said Dan Dearing, head of Helena Public Library. “We understand it’s a busy time in their lives so we want to remind them to do their reading for pleasure. We feel like the library is important for them to visit academically as well. We are always looking to keep teen interest in the library.”

TeenTober used to be called ‘Teen Read Week’ and it’s a week every October the library uses to showcase books and other things in the library that teens would be interested in.

“We tried to pull our ideas together to come up with a way to let teens know where here for them,” Dearing said.

This year they’ll feature a display of “Books to Movies” of books that have been adapted into films teens would be interested in, and they are offering a sand art craft along with a Teen Appreciation Day.

“We really just want teenagers to know the library is here for them,” said Dearing. “We want to encourage them to come see us.”

For more information about Teen-tober, visit the Helena Public Library Friends Facebook page or visit Cityofhelena.org.