Timothy Edward Bragg

Randolph

Timothy Edward Bragg, age 74, of Randolph, passed away Monday, Oct. 4. He was born Jan. 20, 1947 to Vernon “Jack” Bragg and Thelma “Pam” Bragg.

Timothy was a graduate from Jemison High School where he then went on to serve two tours in Vietnam with the United States Navy Seabees. After his military service, he married Virginia in June of 1968. Soon after, he founded Central Industrial Supply, Inc. For 45 years, the company has prospered under his leadership. Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his later years, he enjoyed collecting and restoring antique cars, riding motorcycles, and spending time with family and grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Weldy Bragg; children, Michael Tyrone Bragg (Kim); Carrie Suzanne Bragg; and Stephen Timothy Bragg (Laura); grandchildren, Timothy James Bragg, Taylor Morgan McManus, Jack Thomas Bragg (Shelby), Loren Michael Bragg, Peyton Lauren McManus, Kathryn Ann Bragg, Blake Alexander Roche’, Grayson Trae McManus, Stephen Bryce Roche’, and Riley Stephen Bragg; great grandchild, Travis Jayce Cole Alexander; siblings, Patsy Jean Elrod (Eddie), Freddy Charles Bragg (Elda), and Judy Karen Dietrich (Kevin) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents and grandfather, James Edward Bragg.

A visitation for Tim will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo), 3715 Hwy 25 South Montevallo, AL 35115. His funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo) with the burial following at 10:15 a.m. at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Hwy 119 Montevallo, AL 35115.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Alabama Wildlife Federation at Alabamawildlife.org/donate/, or the UAB Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Uab.edu/medicine/gastroenterology/give/ways-to-give, or to your charity of choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Bragg family.