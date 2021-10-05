James “Jay” Earl Greene, Jr.

Vincent

James “Jay” Earl Greene, Jr., age 51, of Vincent, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3.

Jay was born May 28, 1970 in Alabama to Patricia Stephens Greene and James Earl Greene Sr..

Jay is survived by his wife, Rhonda Allen Greene; son, Brody James Greene; parents, James Earl and Patricia Greene Sr.; sister, Rhonda White (Brian); niece, Annaliese White; and nephew, Matthew White.

A visitation for Jay will be held Friday, Oct. 8 from 12-2 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life funeral service. Interment will be after the service at Arkwright Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Kilgroefh.com for the Greene family.