Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 1-16

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 1-16:

Sept. 1

-Disorderly conduct from Inverness Elementary School, Birmingham.

Sept. 2

-Death investigation from the 2400 block of Valleybrook Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Yellowjacket Lane, Wilsonville.

Sept. 3

-Criminal trespass from the 1600 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Talon Drive, Birmingham. A personal check was stolen.

-Robbery, domestic violence-strangulation from the 300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2014 Nissan Maxima was stolen.

-SORNA violation from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from Truss Curry Circle, Shelby. A 2006 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2020 Infiniti QX80 was damaged.

-Burglary from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 9300 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Theft from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. Two industrial-sized Mackie speakers valued at $3,000, a set of Roland B drums valued at $4,000, Roland V mixer valued at $2,500, mixer case valued at $200 and an Onan Diesel generator valued at $5,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

Sept. 4

-Criminal mischief from the 3600 block of Robin Circle, Birmingham. A 2006 Ford F-150 sustained $400 in damages.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree, unlawfully carrying a pistol from north of the 234-mile marker of I-65 South. Suspected marijuana (4.25 grams), marijuana cigarette (.5 gram), a Taurus 9-millimeter pistol with 10 bullets, an unknown green substance (.25 gram) were confiscated, and an open fifth of Jameson Whiskey was damaged or destroyed.

-Domestic investigation from the 3600 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Cerito Place, Wilsonville. A small white rocky substance and a water bottle containing a clear liquid (suspected GHB or industrial floor stripper) were recovered.

-Harassment from the 40 block of Lakeview Court, Shelby.

-Domestic incident from Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from Breland Street, Wilsonville. A window shutter was damaged.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana. An AT&T Mifi was reported.

-Theft of property second degree from the 50 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville. A 22-caliber Heritage revolver was stolen.

-Theft of property from U.S. 280 and Eagle Point, Birmingham. A standard poodle valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1900 block of Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. An Atlas generator valued at $26,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Trott Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea. Several gift cards from Wamart and Walgreens totaling $3,700 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Forest Lakes Parkway, Sterrett. A 2015 Harley Davidson Softtail valued at $15,000 was stolen.

Sept. 5

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Toyota Scion was damaged.

-Person shot from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea. A Taurus 709 9-millimeter firearm with a magazine and spent casing was confiscated.

-Domestic incident from Morris Estates Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of Huntcliff Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2000 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 7800 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of Gibson Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Lake Shore Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 2000 block of Heatherbrook Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Foothills Trace, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from Cicio Drive, Saginaw. Two John boats measuring 14 feet and 16 feet with trolling motor on each valued at $1,900 and a battery for a boat/trolling motor valued at $100 were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea. At least 15 pairs of men’s shoes (Jordans and Yeezys), two Louis Vuitton purses valued at a combined $3,400, Christian Dior purse and a Gucci gift card valued at $250 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. Two catalytic converters off of a 2004 Ford van and a 1998 Ford van valued at $3,000 were stolen.

Sept. 6

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 145 at Farmstead Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown address on Mooney Road, Columbiana. A total of $500 in cash, various bills were stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1400 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A GMC Sierra 1500 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 2200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2017 Ford F-350 King Ranch Crew Cab sustained $16,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 6300 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3700 block of Buckhorn Cove, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. A 1998 GMC Sonoma sustained $100 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Indian Gate Circle, Birmingham.

-Obstructing justice, promoting prison contraband second degree from Shoal Run Trail and Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Clonazepam (7 count, 0.5 milligram), Clonazepam (1.5 count, 1 milligram), white round pills in a bag (22 count, some crushed, 4.8 grams), a white powdery rock of an unknown substance, a crystal substance that tested positive for crystal meth (2.7 grams) and a contact case containing white powdery rocks were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville. A 1999 Ford Taurus was stolen.

Sept. 7

-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4700 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A Toro push lawn mower valued at $400 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 6400 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location. A 2022 registration renew sticker valued at $250 was stolen.

-Property damage from Mooney Road and Adams Estate Lane, Columbiana. A 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT sustained $15,000 in damages.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Providence Park, Birmingham.

-Agency assist-Hoover PD from the 3500 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Harassing communications from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Knollwood Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Strother Street, Montevallo. A frosted glass bulb cover from a ceiling fan was damaged.

-Assault third degree, menacing from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Paperwork and two data discs were recovered.

Sept. 8

-Robbery first degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A Harley-Davidson watch valued at $100 and a $100 bill were stolen, and a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun valued at $500 was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Hollow Oak Drive, Bessemer.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief, harassment from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham. Hardwood floors were damaged.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 3000 block of Westover Road, Westover.

-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 11800 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A Glock 9-millimeter valued at $400, a total of $250 in cash and a carbon fiber back holster valued at $10 were stolen.

-Agency assist from the 1600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 0-1000 block of Parker Circle, Westover.

-Theft of property from Burton Road, Shelby. A Stihl chainsaw valued at $1,700, Harbor Freight generator and two cases of socket sets were stolen.

-Theft from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A catalytic converter for a 2000 Toyota Landcruiser valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Alabama 155, Montevallo. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Suicide attempt from Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from First Avenue, Pine Grove Village, Shelby. A 2000 Ford Taurus windshield was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Inverness Center Parkway at Center Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4100 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 6300 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

Sept. 9

-Assault from the 1300 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Community notification violation from the 50 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Theft of property from the 30 block of Martin View Drive, Pelham. A 2014 Ford Fiesta valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Resisting arrest from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

-Criminal eavesdropping from the 1500 block of Sweet Apple Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 204, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Nichols Road, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

Sept. 10

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6600 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver and a digital scale were recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Chelsea Park Drive.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lucas Lane, Maylene.

-DUI-alcohol from Sheffield Lane at Fairfield Place, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 200 block of Shelby County 204, Montevallo.

-Violation of PFA from the 100 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent.

-Incident from the 800 block of Huntington Trace, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Talon Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 3900 block of Cannock Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Bower Court, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0-100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. $200 in cash and a Chime card were stolen.

Sept. 11

-Incident from the 0 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster. A Lexus S430 sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North, Calera.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. Gasoline valued at $66.05 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from an unnamed location. Two small bags with a white powdery substance (1 gram) were confiscated.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from Gilmore-Nick Circle at Middle Street, Montevallo. A purple bag containing marijuana (2.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 100 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 400 block of Circle D Ranch, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 500 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett. Two residential windows were damaged.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment, menacing from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol valued at $350 was stolen.

-Stolen vehicle from the 100 block of Kiinstler Drive, Maylene. A 1998 Toyota Tacoma was stolen.

Sept. 12

-Criminal mischief fourth degree from the 100 block of Lucas Lane, Maylene. A garage door was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville. A small bag with a clear crystal substance identified as crystal meth (0.2 gram) and a hunting knife were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from woods behind the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A Springfield firearm with two magazines loaded with 21 9-millimeter bullets valued at $350 was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Receiving stolen property from the 100 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville. A 2014 Toyota Tundra was stolen.

Sept. 13

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 11000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A flat screen TV, LG soundbar, miscellaneous silverware, a bank statement, wallet with contents and credit card were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 2700 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. Four kayak racks valued at $360 were stolen.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from an unknown address in Shelby County. A federal stimulus check valued at $1,400 was forged.

-Suicide attempt from Glenn Road, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 11800 block of U.S. 280. A 2012 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia from the 2300 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A scale and a white powdery substance were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 2800 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A double-pane window valued at $250 was damaged.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Simmons Drive, Chelsea. A 2002 Impala valued at $600 was stolen.

Sept. 14

-Criminal mischief, criminal trespass from Bobcat Trail in the Shelby County 86 area. A gate/welds sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 900 block of Shelby County 331, Columbiana. A bed valued at $5,000 and bedding set valued at $500 were damaged; an empty 9-millimeter shell casing was confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from South Hill Drive, Wilsonville. A Taurus 9-millimeter firearm valued at $300 was stolen.

-Cruelty to animals from the 100 block of Vasser Circle, Montevallo.

-Permitting animals to run at large from Red Fox Run, Shoal Creek.

-Incident from the 27000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Murphy USA, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 2300 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1500 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.

Sept. 15

-DUI-any substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 43, Chelsea. GHB liquid in a Tylenol Extra Strength bottle (38 grams) and a glass pipe with bulb containing white residue were confiscated.

-Found property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A wallet and contents were recovered.

-Reckless endangerment from U.S. 280 East and Shelby County 43, Chelsea.

-Duty to give information and render aid from Shelby County 41 at U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2013 Ford E-250 cargo van was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Incident from Shelby County 5 near Cardwell Road, Wilsonville. A 2011 Ford Fusion SE was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilson. Lakewood Estates HOE Fund from $50-70,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Shelby. A stove valued at $1,250, dishwasher valued at $500, kitchen sink and faucet valued at $1,200, five light fixtures valued at $100 and a slab of Italian marble were stolen.

-Burglary from the 900 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby. A drill, eight chainsaw chains, socket set, Monster speaker valued at $164, two 5-gallon gas cans and a blade grinder were stolen.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham (Pink Package Store).

-Civil dispute from the 6400 block of Beaverbrook Cove, Birmingham.

Sept. 16

-Property damage-motor vehicle accident from U.S. 280 at Resource Center Parkway, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude from U.S. 280 East at Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. An American Tactical AR 5.56-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana. Four windows were shattered.

-Civil dispute from the 46000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A Samsung TV valued at $700 and a set of patio furniture valued at $1,500 were stolen; a window valued at $1,000, Vizio TV valued at $900 and Whirlpool refrigerator were damaged.

-Criminal mischief from Shelby County 41 at Railroad Street, Leeds. A railroad signal box valued at $100 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief, miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea. A door frame was damaged.