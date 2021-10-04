Police reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

The following are the most recent incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Sept. 13

-Burglary third degree from the 400 Block of 13th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was a Stereo DVD player, rechargeable batteries, battery chargers and game camera valued at $490.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Sugar Hill Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street S (convenience store). Stolen was money and an iPhone 11 valued at $520.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street N (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street N. Recovered was purses/handbags/wallets, credit/debit cards, identity documents and other valued at $15.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home). Stolen was exterior door glass valued at 100.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 100 Block of Palm Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

Sept. 14

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 20 Block of South Forty Road (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles valued at $30.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $277.22.

Sept. 15

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Wynlake Court (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of King James Court.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order – probable cause from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was credit/debit cards.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 600 Block of 12th Street NW (residence/home).

Sept. 16

-Information only from the 1 Block of Cox Lane. Recovered was a Glock and drug/narcotics.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $82.25.

-Menacing from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Tahiti Lane.

-Information only from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $120.12.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket).

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Simmsville Road. Damaged was a 2019 Nissan Rouge valued at $7,000.

Sept. 17

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1000 Block of Amberley Woods Drive (residence/home). Stolen was credit/debit cards and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Chandler Drive.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1600 Block of 7th Avenue SE.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65.

Sept. 18

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice and probation violation warrant with SCSO from the 1000 Block of 1st Street N (government/public building). Stolen was identity – intangible.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from Highway 31 and exit 238.

-Alias warrant from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road.

Sept. 19

-Alias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street S.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1200 Block of 1st Street N.

-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of 13th Street NW.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane (residence/home). Recovered was 1.5 grams of marijuana, water bottle used to smoke and e-marijuana.

Sept. 20

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 300 Block of Lane Park Trace (residence/home). Stolen was a handgun and firearm accessories valued at $550.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Lane Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was firearms and U.S. currency valued at $420.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders) from the 9300 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stole was an Alabama driver’s license, social security card and prepaid debit card valued at $11.

-Criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Larceny/theft -theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $479.63.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (other/unknown). Recovered were pills, bags of marijuana, metal grinders, CBD/THC vape, digital scale, metal spoon and other drugs.

Sept. 21

-Harassment communications from Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (specialty store).

-Information only from Dale Drive (residence/home).

-Harassment from Willow Creek Place (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 500 Block of Tryemore Lake Circle (other/unknown). Stolen was identity documents valued at $0.

Sept. 22

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 Southbound at mile marker 234.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was vehicle parts/accessories/catalytic converter valued at $400.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Royalty Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 900 Block of Willow Creek Place (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $122.59.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 60 Block of Mission Hills Park (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $315.65.

Sept. 23

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25 (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500 from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Stolen property – RPS sale of stolen property, less than $500 from Highway 95 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an Alabama tag valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $69.54.

-Harassment from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NW (residence/home).

Sept. 24

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was an Apple iPhone valued at $250.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Green Subaru Legacy station wagon, credit/debit cards fraudulent charge and negotiable instruments food stamp purchase valued at $3,151.30.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 BLock of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $104.41.

-Barking bog from the 1500 Block of Tropical Lane.

-Information only from the 60 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street N. Recovered was firearms valued at $400.

-Information only form the 100 Block of Starview Circle.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).

Sept. 25

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of 9th Avenue SW (residence/home). Damaged was a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $5,000.

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Wynlake Circle (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Carter Lane.

-Theft of property fourth from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a gray Pit Bull valued at $400.

-Found property from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway.

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119. Damaged were automobiles.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment, firearms and e-marijuana.

Sept. 26

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree – assault from the 1200 Block of 1st Street N (bar/night club).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st N (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear passenger side door valued at $1,000.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Berryhill Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of 1st Street N (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Capias warrant from the 1200 Block of Walker Chapel Road.

Sept. 27

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block of 1st Street N (bar/night club). Recovered was cocaine and drug/narcotic equipment.

Calera

Sept. 11

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 15000 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 12

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Domestic violence III – assault from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, promote prison contraband third degree, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to elude a police officer from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – posses, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude a police officer and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

Sept. 13

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Identity theft from the 300 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – from banking institution from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Child abuse – simple – family from the 100 Block of Mayfair Lane.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.

Sept. 14

-Robbert first degree – street – gun from the 100 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Theft of property (motor vehicle) – recovered vehicle from the 11800 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Harassing communications – general from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 100 Block of Waterworks Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from I-65.

Sept. 15

-Incident from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Agency assist from the 20th Street and 22nd Avenue.

-Reckless endangerment from I-65 Southbound.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

-Giving false identification to law enforcement officer from Highway 25 at County Road 42.

Sept. 16

-Additional information from the 5000 Block of Kensington Place.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of Hampton Drive.

-Incident from the 3000 Block of Highview Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

Sept. 17

-Runaway juvenile from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

-UPOCS/UPODP/chemical endangerment of a child from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Sept. 18

-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs from AL Highway 25 and Foundry Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and obstructing government operations from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from Spring Creek Road and County Road 16.

-Public intoxication from the 1000 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

Sept. 19

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 4th Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1200 Block of Wooten Springs Road.

Sept. 20

-Notice of trespass from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from I-65 Southbound at mile marker 227.

-Carrying a pistol unlawfully from Limestone Bend at Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 9300 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 600 Block of County Road 67.

-Violation of protection from abuse order and domestic violence III – harassment from the 1000 Block of Meriweaher Court.

-Public intoxication from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Sept. 21

-Theft of lost property 4th degree which does not exceed $500 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from County Road 16 and County Road 63.

-Domestic incident from the 4600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess and public intoxication from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Public intoxication from the 11000 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – combined substance from Interstate 65 Southbound.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 2300 Block of 20th Street.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 100 Block of Waterford Club Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 11300 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 22

-Burglary third degree – non-residence – no force and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 900 Block of County Road 67.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, resisting arrest and driving under the influence – alcohol from Spring Creek Road and County Road 16.

-Agency assist from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Aggravated assault police officer – strong arm from Spring Creek Road and County Road 16.

-Felony child abuse family from the 300 Block of Village Drive.

Sept. 23

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, criminal trespass third degree and theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 100 Block of County Road 213.

-Distribution of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 Northbound at mile marker 230.

-Agency assist from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Notice of trespass from the 1000 Block of Village Trace.

Sept. 24

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Forgery third degree – checks from the 90 Block of Crane Lane.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the railroad tracks below I-65 Southbound.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another and counterfeiting – passing or circulating from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Burglary third degree – residence – no force and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Clearcreek Lane.

-Theft of services third degree (exceeds $500 in value but does not exceed $1,499) and burglary third degree – residence – force from the 100 Block of Brairfield Lane.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence III – criminal mischief and domestic violence – harassment from the 600 Block of County Road 67.

Sept. 25

-Incident from Green Acres at Highway 20.

-Agency assist from the 11900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Wooten Springs Road.

-Public intoxication and resisting arrest from the 250 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceeds $500 but does not exceed $14,99 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 25 at 20th Street.

Helena

Sept. 10

-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Village Parkway.

Sept. 13

-Domestic dispute from Lake Davidson Lane.

-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 17.

-Business license violation and parking on street/sidewalk prohibited from Arbour Place.

-Attempted suicide from the 1300 Block of Belmont Lane.

-Domestic – harassment – family from Dunham Circle.

-Theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from O’Connor Court.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Highway 52 W at Mullins Drive.

Sept. 14

-Police information from the 3000 Block of Ashley Circle.

Sept. 15

-Property damage from Magruders Bluff.

-Domestic – harassment – dating relationship from Ashley Brook Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from County Road 52 W.

Sept. 16

-Domestic dispute from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Bail jumping from the 800 Block of Highway 52 E.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from the 800 Block of Highway 52 W.

-Minor in possessino of tobacco from Hillsboro PArkway.

Sept. 17

-Failure to appear (traffic) from the Shelby Count Jail.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Highway 93 at Highway 13.

Sept. 18

-Driving under the influence from Old Cahaba Avenue and Highway 52.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Highway 52 East and Whitling Drive.

-Terrorist threat from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic – harassment – family from Secretariat Drive.

-Domestic – simple assault – family from Highway 52 East and Highway 95.

Sept. 19

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 700 Block of 2nd Street.

-Driving under the influence – combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Bentmoore Drive at Stonecreek Drive.

-Suicide threatened at the 1200 Block of McQueen Drive.

-Public intoxication from Honeysuckle Circle.

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 2100 Block of First Avenue W.

-Public intoxication from Helena Road.

Sept. 20

-Bail jumping second degree from Hoover City Jail.

-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.

Aug. 30

-Theft – vehicle parts, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 7200 Block of Helena Road.

Sept. 20

-Bail jumping second degree from the Hoover City Jail.

-Driving under the influence from Highway 261 and Cunningham Drive.

-Trespassing from Townhouse Road.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property 3rd from Steber Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Old Cahaba Parkway at Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from County Road 17.

Sept. 21

-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from County Road 52 West at Old Cahaba Avenue.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.

Sept. 22

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Lawley Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Helena Road.

-Criminal mischief – damage to public property from Helena Road.

-Harassing communications from Hillsboro Parkway.

Sept. 23

-Assist Fire Department from the 1100 Block of Lawley Street.

-Theft – from residence, less than $500 from the 4800 Block of South Shades Crest Road.

-Domestic – menacing – gun from the 200 Block of River Crest Circle North.

-Auto theft from the 8400 Block of Shoreside Lane.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit car from Oak Leaf Circle.

Sept. 24

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 and Portsouth Lane.

-Identity theft from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

Sept. 25

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

-Damage to property from Helena Marketplace.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena.

-Harassing communications from O’Conner Court.

Sept. 26

-Domestic violence – third degree from 1st Avenue West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 3000 Block of O’Connor Court North.

-Harassment from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Maylene.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Valleydale Road.

Sept. 27

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 52 West at Highway 91.

Montevallo

Sept. 15

-Assault – domestic – reckless endangerment and traffic – leaving the scene or an accident from Middle Street and East Boundary Street (highway/street).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Highway 205 (residence/home). Recovered was a 22 revolver, unknown make/model, suicide note and 5 .22 rounds 1 spent .22 round valued at $3.

-Information only from AL-25 (other/unknown).

Sept. 16

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Hicks Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a red Hyundai Elantra SE valued at $1,000.

-Trespass warning from the 100 Block of Highway 219 (residence/home).

Sept. 18

-Information only from Highway 25 (supermarket).

Sept. 19

-Property damage from SR-25 (department store). Damaged was a rear hatchback of vehicle valued at $500.

Sept. 20

-Domestic incident from Skyview Apartments (residence/home).

-Burglary – residence – force from Shelby Street (residence/home). Damaged was a wooden door valued at $200.

Sept. 21

-Stolen property – RSP possession of a stolen vehicle from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Recovered was a 2007 Toyota Camry LE valued at $5,000.

Sept. 22

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Samford Street (school/college).

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, less than $500 from Island Street (residence/home). Stolen was other narcotics 110.00 dosage/units; 100-150 Klonopin and cash valued at $41.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home).

Sept. 23

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Overland Road (field/woods). Damaged were both doors valued at $100.

-Dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Davis Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1 gram and brass knuckles valued at $11.

-Domestic incident from Shoshone Drive (residence/home).

Sept. 25

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Missing person from Parkway Circle (residence/home).

Sept. 26

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from University Park (residence/home). Stolen was tin off the front porch and breaker and wire off the air conditioner valued at $800.

-Information only from Comanche Street (highway/street).

-Information only from Tecumseh Place (residence/home).

-Information only from County Road 10 (other/unknown).

Sept. 27

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Ammersee Lakes Drive (other/unknown).

-Found property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Found was an Apple iPhone 12 gold.

Pelham

Sept. 12

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was cash and a wallet valued at $400.

-Burglary from the 3400 Block of Pelham Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $2,000.

Sept. 13

-Theft from the 200 Block of Yeager Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $1.

Sept. 15

-Lost property from the 1800 Block of McCain Parkway (other/unknown location). Lost was an auto tag valued at $1.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $496.

Sept. 16

-Fraud from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was checks valued at $1,794.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was cash and cell phones valued at $2,500.

Sept. 17

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were trailers valued at $0.

Sept. 18

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a binder valued at $4,100.

Sept. 19

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $29.69.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Chase Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged wa a window valued at $500.

Sept. 20

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1700 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $539.

-Found property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a bag and backpack valued at $125.

-Breaking and entering from the 700 Block of Cahaba Manor Court (residence/home). Stolen locally, recovered local was a bag, shoes and cloth valued at $350. Stolen, not recovered was tools, soldering gun, tripod and glasses valued at $338.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Chandalar Place Drive (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $450.

-Theft form the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was auto and parts valued at $51,201.

-Fraud from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $1,454.38.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of Crosscreek Cove (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered local was a backpack valued at $25. Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $200.

-Theft form the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $218.14. Recovered was merchandise valued at $32.17.

Sept. 21

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was bedding valued at $150.

-Fraud from the 1400 Block of Stoneykirk Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Ambergate Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

Sept. 22

-Theft from the 200 Block of Oak Mountain Circle (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was material valued at $50.

Sept. 23

-Theft from the 1400 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a license plate valued at $23.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Stone Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $1.

Sept. 24

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a converter valued at $4,000.

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a welder valued at $599.99.

Sept. 25

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Norridge Place (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $500.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Stratford Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $950.

-Property damage from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $700.