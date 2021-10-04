Marriages for Sept. 13-24

Published 2:41 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 13-24:

-Myers Curry Hurtt to Peter Jordan Hagler.

-Eric A. Artner to Yvonne Guerrero Pearson.

-Autum Nyla Hay to David Luke Lunsford.

-Thomas Bradley Harvey to Alyssa Eden Mullins.

-Jenna Lynn Mooney to Corey Scott Barnhill.

-Martin Brent Ryan Ayres to Rebecca Nicole Giambrone.

-Jordan Ashley Lamb to William Taylor Weems.

-David Martinez Garcia to Maria Agustina Campos Martinez.

-Caleb Mathew Miller to Alexa Brianne Dillard.

-Shana Candace Flury to Jeffrey Tyler Williams.

-Khiari Janay McAlpin to Curtis Lee Knox.

-Lovell Stanley Trannon to Janice Renee Torain.

-John Roderic Graham to Oma Cherie Seier.

-Kim Stephenson Choi to Quyen Hai Le.

-Christopher Campbell Shepherd to Kimberly Walters Lenoir.

-Justin Anthony Barkley to Chanley Gayle Melvin.

-Terry Wayne Stough to Janice Lynn Malone.

-Tara Marie Foster to Harrison Keith Lovelady.

-Garry Ryan Evans to Whitney Olivia Hall.

-Jenesis Coretta Safford to Mark Devon Joe.

-Dupree Lewis to Kenyatta Marie Randolph.

-James Michael Magill to Kayla Rebecca Reeves.

-Nicholas Charles Derzis to Stephanie Howarth Lansden.

-Bradley Carlton Phillips to Laura Brooke Whitfield.

-Kathryn Abigail Williams to Michael Dean Roe.

-Neomi Ramos to James Thomas Wynn.

-Karsin Hillary Talley to Harold Niles Cooley.

-Andrew Stephen Pall to Leslie Ann Gruen.

-Helder Almodovar Medina to Anali Corral Orozco.

-Jason Louis Hughes to Seth Joseph Moncrief.

-Landin Michael Sanders to Maia Gabrielle Sharrow.

-Misty Faye Smith to Christian Danial Powell.

-Jarod Dewayne Sturdivant to Ambriana Elise Martin.

-Richard Glenn Houston to Monica Colon Roman.

-Jacob Reuben Boone to Emma Louise McDow.

-Jenneth Michelle Lardner to John Patrick Mace.

-Jhonatan Josue Flores Flores to Fanny Roxana Pena Argueta.

-Sara Anne Gorman to Christopher Thomas Lincoln.

-Nicole Dionne Billups to Lakesha Renne Carter.

-John Andrew Jones to Shannon Elise Kailey.

-Will Roger Reynolds to Donna Levette Pugh.

-Chandler Christopher Quillen to Jessica Nicole Hartley.

-Joshua David Nichols to Kelsi Brooke Lee.

More News

Timothy Edward Bragg

Pelham woman arrested for making threat toward Helena High School after rivalry loss

Dunn Construction opens Columbiana space

Pelham volleyball finishes area play with perfect 6-0 record

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...