Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Sept. 16

-Alejandro Xolocotzi Hipolito, 41, of Homewood, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Asia Lashea Flores, 19, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Anna Marie Littleton, 19, of Thorsby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Hector Mora Valdez, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 17

-Michael Webb, 64, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 18

-Brandon Lee McCall, 28, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Veronica Michelle Shields (Bivins), 53, of Alabaster, probation violation warrant with SCSO and using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Juan Pablo Ponce, 35, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jose Carlos Colin Gonzalez, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

Sept. 19

-Peggy Nell Pate, 60, of Pelham, alias warrant with Calera PD.

-Donte Jurrell Patton, 29, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 20

-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, of Calera, alias warrant (failure to comply with court), alias warrant (attempt to elude police) and alias warrant (resisting arrest).

-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 29, of Montevallo, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication.

-Robert Colton Lyle, 28, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

-Jeffrey Weston Labretone, 27, of Gadsden, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Danielle Skaggs, 33, of Henderson, KY, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 21

-Caleb Alexander Carter, 35, of Henderson, KY, fugitive from justice.

Sept. 22

-William Franklin Snyder, 26, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 23

-Jonathan Aron Donaldson, 38, of Alabaster, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property.

-Brandon Dion Kirkland, 37, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

Sept. 24

-Brandon Michael Smith, 41, of Mount Olive, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 26

-Gatra Bernard Reeves Jr., 24, of Selma, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jennifer Blackmon Frith, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – assault.

-Jamie Bruce Crawford, 52, of Birmingham, alias warrant and capias warrant.

Sept. 27

-Delaney Leigh Smith, 27, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calera

Sept. 11

-Zachary Tavares Barnes, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

-Juan Jose Diaz Villatoro, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kriston Miranda Cook, agency assist.

-William Matthew Lawson, agency assist.

Sept. 12

-Joseph Deangela Thompson, failure to appear – FTA.

-Desmond Edward Cottingham, failure to appear – FTA.

-Bobby Hershel Johnson, III, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.

-Jolyn Broadhead, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, tampering with physical evidence and promote prison contraband third degree.

-Matthew Russell Stafford, attempting to elude a police officer, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possession, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun.

Sept. 13

-Christopher Michael Hall, criminal trespass third degree.

-Brandon Lamar Penn, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 14

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 15

-Jeffrey Aaron Ray, agency assist.

-Brandon Lee Erwin, giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

Sept. 16

-Regina Leigh Price, failure to appear – FTA.

-Alan Reed Tillery, public intoxication.

Sept. 18

-Wanda Keith Williamson, 57, failure to appear – FTA.

-Floyd Edwards Rush, 38, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace, obstructing government operating, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

-William Charles Barger, 50, public intoxication.

-Jose Carlos Colin-Gonzalez, 23, failure to appear – FTA.

-Wanda Keith Williamson, 56, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 19

-Peggy Nell Pate, 59, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Miguel Marco Martinez, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Nicholas Caffey, 39, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 20

-Anthony Kyle Alleman, 34, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Christopher Scott Abernathy, 40, carrying a pistol unlawfully.

-Douglas Cass Davis, 49, failure to appear – FTA.

-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, agency assist.

-Daryl Lamonte Hill, 42, public intoxication.

Sept. 21

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, agency assist.

-Josey Len Shannon, 42, public intoxication.

-Travis Matthew Barger, 28, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, driving under the influence – combined substance and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Cansas Shea Lodge, 41, failure to appear.

Sept. 22

-Timothy Earl Gilbert, 52, harassment (simple assault).

-Maggie Marie Cooper, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Matthew Nathaniel Taylor, 21, agency assist.

-Maggie Marie Cooper, 43, aggravated assault police officer – strong arm.

-Victoria Chante Brasher, 39, felony child abuse family.

Sept. 23

-Brandon Dion Kirkland, 37, agency assist.

-Khara Danielle Aloia, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 24

-Michael John Worlow, 56, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Vyonka C. Kennebrew Hilliard, 45, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 25

-Seth Nathaniel Scott, 35, agency assist.

-Michelle Leigh Allen, 37, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

-Justin Lee Lunceford, 33, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jarius Tyrek Sullens, 21, failure to appear – FTA.

Helena

Sept. 13

-Sheletha Shonte Bevelle, 31, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 16

-Melvin Eugene Robinson III, 39, bail jumping.

Sept. 17

-Mohamed Sidy Djalo, 24, failure to appear (traffic).

-Donna M. Burkart, 59, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Sept. 18

-Tyler Christian Treadwell, 24, driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 19

-Hunter Paul Alexander, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense.

-Cortez Ray Shawn Byrd, 43, driving under the influence combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Elvin Moffit, 34, public intoxication.

-Winston Lopez Lockett, 49, public intoxication.

Sept. 20

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 56, bail jumping.

-Marriet Wanjira Maina, 25, driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Brennen Richard Howard, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 21

-Steven Kyle Weaver, 48, driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Jerry Lee Livingston, 61, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 22

-Fredric Ryan Billings, 30, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Kristoffor Kane Bradford, 38, possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Sept. 24

-Steven Randall Lane, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 25

-Thomas Alan Beach, 47, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 26

-Tristan Wolfe, 19, possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.

Sept. 27

-Drew Bowed Handley, 33, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Montevallo

Sept. 16

-Kevin Lee Odom, 28, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 18

-Korey Antonio Marsh, 36, of Alabaster, PI appears in public place under influence.

Sept. 20

-Tyler Gene Galyean, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Sept. 22

-Wesley Jacob Harris, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Sept. 23

-Helen Fay Lee, 49, of Brierfield, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

Pelham

Sept. 12

-Gretchen Davis, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Sept. 13

-Sharon Garrett, 74, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Sheila Thrasher, 41, of Center Point, false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

Sept. 14

-John Chambers, 24, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession delivery or sale.

Sept. 15

-Dustin Washburn, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane useage.

-Shaun Laforty, 43, of Montevallo, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Akela Mitchell, 36, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Carlos Pablo Garcia, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Sept. 16

-Kathleen Wells, 44, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – failure to move over to reduce speed and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in vehicle.

-Kenneth Carter, 55, of Columbiana, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

Sept. 17

-Michael Marchant, 36, of West Blocton, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Mason Rollins, 27, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

Sept. 18

-Diana Marquinez Andrade, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-William Lee, 20, of Thomasville, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.

