Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards
Published 11:16 am Friday, October 1, 2021
By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer
The Pelham Civic Complex hosted the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The awards were distributed to the exemplary first responders throughout various Shelby County police and fire departments.
“All of us that live in Shelby County know what a privilege the quality of life we’re fortunate to have is, and a big aspect of that quality of life is the safe environment that is created by the outstanding men and women who serve in law enforcement, firefighters and EMT professionals,” said President and CEO of SCCC Kirk Mancer.
The various heads of each department stood at the podium and shared heartwarming and inspiring stories about the award recipients for their corresponding departments. Each officer, firefighter and paramedic professional was described by their superior officers as dedicated, hard-working and the true definition of what a first responder stands for.
The award recipients per jurisdiction were as follows:
Alabaster
Officer Monique Bivins and Officer Bryan Stewart of the APD
Apparatus Operator Jamada Green of Alabaster Fire Department
Cahaba Valley Fire & EMR District
Firefighter and Paramedic Cody Wilcox
Calera
Officer Fred Yarenko and Officer Ryan Warren of CPD
Firefighter and Paramedic Chet Avery of CFD
Chelsea Fire and Rescue
Firefighter and Paramedic William Glasscock
Columbiana
Investigator John Hall of Columbiana Police Department
Helena
Officer Jeff Murphy of Helena Police Department
Firefighter and Paramedic Brad Morales
Hoover
Officer Kyle Brohl of Hoover Police Department
Firefighter and Paramedic Josh Henson and Lieutenant Jeff Harris of Hoover Fire Department
Montevallo
Officer Matthew Staggs of Montevallo Police Department
Pelham
Officer Juan Gomez (posthumous) of Pelham Police Department
Firefighter and Paramedic Jim Terrell
Shelby County Sheriff’s Department
Deputy Robert Rodriguez
University of Montevallo Police Department
Officer Jason Thrash
“Each of the recipients that you heard about today and their colleagues make living in Shelby County an even safer and better place to live and do business,” Mancer said at the end of the ceremony. “In these very challenging days, your Shelby County Chamber wants you to know that we respect you, we value you and we are thankful for each and every one of you.”