Coosa Valley grabs win in county battle against Cornerstone

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Cornerstone scored first, but then it was all Coosa Valley in a 34-6 win for the Rebels on Cornerstone’s homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1.

The scoring began when Cornerstone’s Warren Goodwin ran it in from three yards out with 8:30 left in the first quarter.

However, the Chargers (2-5) were unable to convert the two-point attempt, and it was a sign of things to come the rest of the game.

Coosa Valley (2-4) took advantage of a Cornerstone interception for its first points of the game, on a 20-yard pass to Hunter Hill. The point-after try was good to give the Rebels a 7-6 first-quarter lead they would not relinquish.

After a pair of interceptions, Coosa Valley’s Hayden Dooley caught a six-yard pass for a touchdown with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter.

The visitors had a chance to add onto their lead in the second quarter, but an apparent touchdown pass on fourth down was wiped out by a penalty. Cornerstone took over and ran out the clock to end the first half.

Kathryn Bragg was crowned Cornerstone’s homecoming queen at halftime of the game, but Chargers fans did not have much to cheer about after halftime.

First it was Coosa Valley’s Dooley taking it about 80 yards for a touchdown and a 21-6 lead with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Then Coosa Valley’s Justin Tarwater ran 15 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

After recovering a Cornerstone fumble, Coosa Valley concluded the night’s scoring on a pass to 27 for a touchdown to make it 34-6 with 7:50 to go in the game.

“I was happy that for the third or fourth week in a row, our guys played for four quarters and played as hard as they could play,” Coosa Valley coach Vince DiLorenzo said. “We’ve got guys that don’t come off the field, and yet somehow they find a way to give everything they have week after week.”

Coosa Valley hosts Abbeville on Oct. 8, while Cornerstone hosts Springwood.