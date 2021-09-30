POPCLECTIC: SCAC’s newest gallery show

Visit the Shelby County Arts Council to see its new gallery show from painter Tim Spanjer POPCLECTIC will be on display until Nov. 23, 2021.

POPCLECTIC is a celebration of color and commercial theme interwoven with poetry, music and movies. The show is meant to take you back in time, to revisit some of the things you remember best about growing up

For more information, visit http://Shelbycountyartscouncil.com/popclectic-fine-art…/.