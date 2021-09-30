Kerry Earl Wilbanks

Shelby

Kerry Earl Wilbanks, age 54, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Wilbanks; father, James “Jimmy” Wilbanks; and grandmother, Minnie “Thuz” Stone.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; stepchildren, Zachary, Hailey and Brayden; his son, James Wilbanks; grandchildren, Colton, Hayley “BooBoo” and Cody; and special friends, Blake McBee (Lauren), Benny Talton, Ronnie and Kathy Washington and Charles and Lisa Higgins, Matthew Henry (Susan).

Always loved, forever missed, never forgotten.