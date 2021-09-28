The Shelby County Football Show Week 7
On this week’s show, every team is in action and the 2nd half of region play gets underway. We break down all of this week’s matchups, including our Game of the Week on Thursday night between Oak Mountain and Spain Park. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 50:25 mark of the show.
You Might Like
Shelby County football predictions: Week 7
By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor Week 6 record: 6-3 Overall record: 54-11 We are now heading into the homeward... read more