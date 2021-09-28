SCS Returning to Optional Masking

SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Schools will return to mask optional for all schools and facilities beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

SCS states that they have seen the percent of positive cases of COVID-19 in their schools follow the downward trend in the state and county. They will continue to closely monitor the percentages and make adjustments to their COVID-19 response as needed.

A rate of 5% in a school population could warrant increasing the level of mitigation to include universal masking for a period of time necessary to slow transmission within the school setting.

The school district will continue all other COVID-19 mitigation strategies including distancing as much as possible, frequent hand washing, cleaning and fogging buildings with hospital grade cleaning solutions, increased ventilation and upgrades to current air systems.

The following protocols will be implemented:

Students who test positive must remain home for 10 days.

Students who are in quarantine from an outside of school exposure must follow ADPH’s quarantine guidance.

Students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 such as: loss of taste or smell, unexplained cough, fever, vomiting and/or diarrhea should stay home and contact your physician or consider testing for COVID-19. Contact your school nurse if guidance is needed.

Parents will be notified of their students’ increased risk for COVID-19 due to an exposure to a positive case. However, students will not be required to stay home from school unless they become symptomatic.

Masks will still be required on school buses under a federal masking order for public transit.

For past addendums, visit Shelbyed.k12.al.us/.