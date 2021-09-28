Helena Library to hold Fire Prevention Week
By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer
HELENA – The Jane B. Holmes Public Library in Helena will commence Fire Prevention Week throughout the week of Oct. 3-9.
Fire Prevention Week is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, and this year’s campaign will be titled “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Through educational videos, the NFPA will provide attendees with information on proper fire safety and prevention.
Children will learn about the different sounds smoke and carbon monoxide detectors make, and will also be provided with proper safety measures they can take to both prevent fires from happening and how to respond in the event a fire occurs.
The Fire Prevention Week schedule is as follows:
Oct. 4-9: Free activity sheets offered
Monday, Oct. 4: An educational video featuring Sparky the Fire Dog
Tuesday, Oct. 5: “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” video
Wednesday, Oct. 6: “I Spy Sounds of Fire Safety”
Thursday, Oct. 7: A video featuring the history and future of firefighting
Friday, Oct. 8: A historical video about the Chicago fire of 1871
For further info on Fire Prevention Week, visit NFPA.org, or call the Helena Library at (205) 664-8308.
CASA continues changing lives one child at a time
By BETH CHAPMAN | Special to the Reporter While Lisa Ledbetter was a foster parent for 11 years, she didn’t... read more