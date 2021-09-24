Bridge on Shelby County 24 to close during replacement project

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – On Monday, Sept. 27, by the end of the day, the Shelby County Highway Department will close the bridge on Shelby County 24 in Montevallo until further notice.

The road will be closed nearly 0.7 miles from Alabama 119 and 0.6 miles from Shelby County 12.

The remainder of Shelby County 24 will remain open to local traffic and emergency vehicles.

Also, the Ebenezer Ecological Preserve will remain accessible from Shelby County 12.

This closure is the result of a construction project that will replace the existing bridge over Spring Creek.

The contractor has been granted 180 working days in order to complete the project. Therefore, the project is estimated to be completed in Summer 2022.

Anyone with questions or comments should contact Mark Endfinger by phone at (205) 669-3880 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or by mail at Shelby County Engineer, 506 Highway 70, Columbiana, AL 35051.