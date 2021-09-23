Justin “Adam” House

Shelby

Justin “Adam” House, age 46, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22.

The visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Shanon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Shelby Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Shelby Rescue.

