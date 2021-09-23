Double Oak Community Church collecting food donations for area nonprofit
By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer
Double Oak Community Church is holding a fall food drive to benefit Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.
The church’s Mt Laurel and Chelsea campuses are accepting food donations through Sunday, Sept. 26.
Bagged donations should be brought to the designated drop-off area in the Commons between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Double Oak’s Children’s Ministry is sponsoring the food drive.
“Parents, this is a great opportunity to teach your children the importance of using what God has given us to bless others,” reads the event description on Doubleoakcc.org. “Let your child participate with you by shopping for the food, and bringing the bag to the church. Talk together about the children in our community who have hunger needs, and God’s directive to Christians to help meet that need.”
Donations can include the following:
- Vienna sausage
- Potted meat
- Small cans of ravioli, Spaghettios, Beefaroni, and beans and franks (pull-tops preferred)
- Austin or Lance snack crackers
- Pop-Tarts or any brand of breakfast tarts
- Peanut butter (10-ounce size and smooth texture)
- Ramen noodles (beef or chicken flavor)
- Instant oatmeal
- Instant grits
- Pork-n-beans (10-ounce size or smaller)
- Toilet paper and feminine products
ACFS constantly needs volunteers to help with the food pantry distributions and packing backpacks for children who are food insecure.
For more information, visit Alabamachildhoodfood.com/volunteer-now.
