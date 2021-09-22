September 22, 2021

Dixon girl

By Staff Reports

Published 9:36 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Alan and Maranda Dixon of Leeds are proud and happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Jane, born July 29 at Brookwood Women’s Medical Center.

Evie weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches long.

Waiting to welcome her home was her big brother, Emerson.

Proud grandparents are Pam Lambert, Keith Lambert and Jess and Denise Dixon.

Great-grandparents are Jim and Charlotte Isbell.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries