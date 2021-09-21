Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 22-Sept. 2

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 22-Sept. 2:

Aug. 22

-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

Aug. 26

-Identity theft from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Receiving stolen property from the 6500 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A utility trailer valued at $3,100 was recovered.

Aug. 27

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Rape, domestic violence from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Maylene.

-Incident from the 600 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

Aug. 28

-DUI from Shelby County 47 and Shultz Road, Columbiana.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 West at Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 2600 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2010 BMW sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Tiger Lily Lane, Montevallo.

-Menacing from the 16000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville.

-Disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55 at Dollar General, Harpersville. A syringe was recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Bear Creek Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from Shelby County 62 at Bates Road, Vincent. An iPhone and Ariat cap were confiscated.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A glass pipe was recovered.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo. A Craftsman lawnmower valued at $300 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 5, Wilsonville.

Aug. 29

-Found property from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A wallet and contents were recovered.

-Disorderly conduct from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Allowing minor to drive from L&M Trace and Tambor Lane, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Main, Sterrett.

-Destruction of government property by an inmate from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Padded cell flooring was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East at Eagle Point Parkway. Two glass bowl pipes containing meth residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Hunter Hills Drive, Chelsea. An A73 Sony camera valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 24000 block of Hilbun Way, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Arson second degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 1800 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana. A trailer door and door frame were damaged.

-Juvenile runaway from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Juvenile runaway, person found from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A 2008 Ford Mustang was totaled.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1800 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

Aug. 30

-Indecent exposure from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 30700 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Two plastic bags containing unknown narcotic substance residue, four cut plastic straws, a scale with unknown residue, bag with crystal meth residue and a cut in half $1 bill with unknown residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief from the 1 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A section of drywall was damaged.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 204, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 6700 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from an unnamed location.

-Missing person from the 2000 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 90 block of Timber Trail, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. Seven gift cards with a total value of $1,400 were stolen.

-Missing person from the 90 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 2500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. Two bags valued at $50, a handicap decal, blanket valued at $25, wallet valued at $50 and Social Security card were stolen.

Aug. 31

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A GPS tracking device was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. A green leafy substance in two clear bags (large bag 0.37 gram, small bag 0.66 gram), crushed or broken Xanax pills in two plastic bags (1.37 grams and 1.45 grams) and methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag (0.58 gram) were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from Blacksmith Lane, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Shelby.

-Aggravated criminal surveillance from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

Sept. 1

-Harassment from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 50 block of Merrell Lane, Shelby. A 2009 Bass Tracker TWX 190 valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Signal Valley Trail, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0-1000 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana. A foam gun valued at $30, two cases of foam valued at $30 and white bricks were stolen.

-Incident from Shelby County 139 near Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from the 400 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville. A bathroom window was damaged.

-Bigamy from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from Young Boulevard, Montevallo.

-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from the 13000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A metal vape pen containing THC oil was recovered.

Sept. 2

-Property damage from the 100 block of Paradise Cove Lane, Wilsonville. A 2005 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Landings Lane, Wilsonville.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, the 20 block of Bluebird Drive, Maylene.

-Public intoxication from the 9500 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 2800 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $7,900 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1300 block of Alabama 25, Brierfield.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 86, Calera. Oxycodone (33 count, 10 milligram tablets), Lorazepam (25 count, 1 milligram tablets) and Fentanyl patches (11 count) were damaged or destroyed.