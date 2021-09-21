Police reports for the weeks of Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13
The following are the most recent incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County.
Alabaster
Aug. 23
-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an AL tag valued at $100.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Commercial Court (commercial/office building). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $2,500.
-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
-Criminal trespass third degree from WalMart 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 6000 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.
-Financial exploitation of the elderly from Woodridge. Stolen was money valued at $13,000.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a window valued at $300.
-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Found was firearms valued at $350.
-Financial exploitation of the elderly from Alabaster Police Department 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Failure to appear FTA firearm forbid from 3rd Street Northeast.
Aug. 24
-Domestic incident from 7th Avenue Northwest.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1300 Block of Yellowleaf Circle. Stolen was a Glock 26, black and a Berretta, black valued at $580.
-Juvenile pick up order – chin – truancy from Windsor Court.
-Dogs at large from 2nd Avenue Southwest.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from WalMart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $476.06.
-Information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 119.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane.
-Property damage from Windsor Court. Damaged was front passenger side damage of a black Nissan Rouge valued at $20,000.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1900 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from 7th Avenue Northwest.
Aug. 25
-Barking dogs from the 500 Block of Treymoore Lake Circle.
-Violation of a protection order from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane.
-Lost property from the 1200 Block of Arrowhead Trail.
-Capias warrant from the 800 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North.
Aug. 26
-Domestic incident from the 50 Block of Robinson Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpock, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was consumable goods valued at $187.16.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Property damage from the 7300 Block of Highway 119. Damaged was a front passenger window valued at $100.
Aug. 27
-Violation of the leash law from the 100 Block of Mountain Park Way.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of King Charles Circle.
-Domestic violence – third degree from 1-65 Mile Marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Sunflower Place.
-Menacing from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Caribbean Circle.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonia Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Aug. 28
-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.
-Dogs at large from the 600 Block of Hidden Brook Trail.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $65.94.
-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Recovered was eighth fake 100 dollar bills, a clear baggie of meth and a pill bottle turned into meth pipe valued at $100.
-Information only/death investigation from the 100 Block of Red Bay Drive.
-Warrant with Calera PD from the 1100 Block of Fulton Springs Road.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Setting Sun Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile valued at $3,000.
-Capias warrant from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.
-Domestic incident from the 50 Block of Robinson Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive.
Aug. 29
-Warrant with Montevallo PD from the 1100 Block of Highway 119.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $30.96.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was tools valued at $129.
-Information only from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.
Sept. 7
-Alias writ of arrest (harassing communications) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Green Meadows Trail.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of 10th Street SW. Damaged was a mailbox valued at $200.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1600 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station). Stolen were two computer hardware/software; Mary 7; Coinhead valued at $1,200. Damaged was a computer hardware/software; Mark 7; Coinhead valued at $1,200.
-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen were three gold necklaces and an Apple Watch valued at $1,800.
-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen were two Xbox One consoles and an iPhone 7 valued at $1,100.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was computer hardware/software valued at $500.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
Sept. 8
-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place. Recovered was a brown and white Pit mix valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $175.77.
-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE.
-Alias warrant FTA driving without insurance from the 300 Block of City Street.
Sept. 9
-Information only from the 180 Block of Airview Lane.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Stolen was money valued at $940.
-Capias warrant from the 500 Block of North Grande View Trail.
-Property damage from 238 Interstate 65. Damaged was a driver’s side rear quarter panel valued at $5,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $87.60.
-Info/animal complaint from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue Southwest.
Sept. 10
-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of Independence Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Port South Lane.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 10 Block of Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles; Toyota; Camry; gold valued at $1.
-Alias writ of arrest – animals at large from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Fran Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Oak Street.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Smokey Road. Damaged was a mailbox and trash can valued at $201.
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Highway 31.
Sept. 11
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Knightsbridge (residence/home).
-Reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officer from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Wisteria Lane.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Wisteria Lane.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $168.24.
-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1300 Block of 1st Avenue W (residence/home). Recovered was drug/narcotics – Heroin valued at $0.38.
Sept. 12
-Information only from the 300 Block of 5th Avenue SE.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 30 Block of South Forty Road (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card (department/discount store and parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a laptop computer, credit/debit cards, money/cash and purses/handbags/wallets valued at $1,600. Damaged was a passenger front window and door valued at $1,000.
-FTA traffic – Hoover PD from the 7600 Block of Highway 119.
Calera
Aug 21
-FTA, Failure to appear from the 7000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Springcreek Road.
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of County Road 67.
-Domestic violence III, reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
-Domestic violence III, harassment from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
-Receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property between $1,500 and $2,500 from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
-Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
Aug. 22
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-Identity theft from the 100 Block of East Willow Circle.
-FTA – failure to appear, criminal trespassing 1st from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Robin Street.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 2100 Block of 19th Street.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.
-Incident from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Harassment – harassment/intimidation from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.
Aug. 23
-Following up information from the 9000 Block of Highway 25.
-Evidence collection from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
-UPOCS – possession of a controlled substance – opium or derivate – possess from the 500 Block of Waterford Highlands Way.
-FTA – failure to appear from Interstate 65 and AL Highway 25.
-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 9400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.
Aug. 25
-FTA – failure to appear from County Road 37.
-FTA – failure to appear, expired tag from Highway 119 at Patriot Point Drive.
-Allowing dog to run free from the 1400 Block of 21st Avenue.
-Burglary third degree – non residence – no force from the 900 Block of County Road 67.
-Harassing communications from Creek Run Circle.
-Harassing communications from Shiloh Creek Circle.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 200 Block of Crisfield Circle.
-Simple assault from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
Aug. 26
-Obstructing justice using false identity from Calera Drive and Highway 25.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Property damage from Highway 25 and Holcombe Road.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 10000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-FTA – failure to appear from the 100 Block of Green Acres.
Aug. 27
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, no theft or damage from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.
Aug. 28
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 and Boneville Drive.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road.
-Incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Public intoxication from Waterford Parkway.
Aug. 29
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 200 Block of Howell Street.
Aug. 30
-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property from U.S. Highway 31.
-Incident from U.S. Highway 31.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.
-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 (northbound).
-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.
Aug. 31
-Domestic violence III – assault from the 10300 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 90 Block of Metro Drive.
-Death investigation from the 5000 Block of Kensington Place.
-Agency assist from Old Ivy Road and Highway 25.
Sept. 1
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from I-65 Northbound MM 228.
-Possession of drug paraphernlia from Interstate 65 Northbound.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
Sept. 2
-Agency assist from 20th Avenue and 18th Street.
-Notice of trespass from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.
-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 31 at Chilton County.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 109000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.
-Incident from the 9900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Missing person from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Agency assist from the 300 Block of 19th Street.
Sept. 3
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 500 Block of County Road 304.
-Disorderly conduct – disturbing peace from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Lost property from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
Sept. 4
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 87 and Interstate 65.
-Public intoxication from the 11000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.
-Domestic violence III – assault from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.
Sept. 5
-Domestic incident from the 10000 Block of County Road 22.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, expired tag and attempt to elude a police officer.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from Highway 42 and Brown Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
-Distribution of a controlled substance/Methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence from Interstate 65 (southbound).
-Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance/methamphetamine from I-65 at 228 Southbound entrance.
Sept. 6
-Agency assist from Highway 25 at Shell Gas.
-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.
-property damage/animal at large from the 900 Block of Meriweather Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 30 Block of Pecan Lane.
-Missing person from the 2900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
Sept. 7
-Incident from the 9000 Block of County Road 22.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
Sept. 8
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Summerchase Parkway.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Club Drive.
-Incident from the 50 Block of Dogwood Drive.
-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief and violation of protection from abuse order from the 1000 Block of Meriweather Court.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2200 Block of 16th Street.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Harassing communications from the 900 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Public intoxication from the 1800 Block of 14th Street.
Sept. 9
-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 9400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
-Possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 at I-65 North.
-Runaway from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-Incident from Whippoorwill Lane.
-Burglary third degree – non residence – no force and theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another. from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.
Sept. 10
-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia from Interstate 65 southbound mile marker 234.
-Incident from the 6200 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft.
-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 and burglary third degree – non residence – no force from the 13000 Block of AL Highway 25.
-Incident from Highway 25 near Milstead Lane.
-Diversion of utilities/tampering and criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.
-Utility diversion.tampering and criminal trespass second degree from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.
Columbiana
Aug. 1
-Information only from the 800 Block of Mooney Road.
Aug. 2
-Domestic dispute from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
-Shoplifting and theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Domestic – harassment/intimidation from Highway 70 and Highway 25.
Aug. 3
-Possession of marijuana second from the 500 block of Old Highway 25 W.
-Theft of property 3rd from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
Aug. 4
-Information only from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.
-Obstructing governmental operations from the 500 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Theft – vehicle parts from the 100 Block of Reed Drive.
Aug. 5
-Obstructing government operations and domestic violence (harassment) from Highway 70.
-Burglary 3rd and criminal mischief from the 800 Block of Eagle Lane.
Aug. 9
-Information only from the 100 Block of Goodwin Street.
Aug. 11
-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
Aug. 14
-Noise complaint (barking dog) from the 100 Block of Phillips Drive.
-Information – altered mental from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of W. College Street.
Aug. 15
-Information only from the 21000 Block of AL Highway 25.
Aug. 16
-Trespass warning issues and shoplifting from the 200 Block of W. College Street.
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
Aug. 17
-Information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 18
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of W. College Street.
Aug. 21
-Information only from the 200 Block of W. College Street.
Aug. 22
-Theft of property 4th and conspiracy to commit theft from the 300 Block of W. College Street.
Aug. 23
-Criminal mischief – damage to private property from Town Creek Apartments.
-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Aug. 25
-Recovered property from the 200 Block of W. College Street.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Mildred Street.
Aug. 26
-Safe street acts from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 27
-Possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia from AL Highway 25 and Washboard Road.
-Possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia 2nd from N. Main Street.
Aug. 29
-Dog bite from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Assault with bodily fluids from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Negotiating worthless instrument from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Aug. 31
-Trespassing and menacing from the 100 Block of Reed Drive.
-Suspicious incident from the 300 Block of W. College Street.
Helena
Aug. 23
-Miscellaneous information from the 300 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.
Aug. 24
-Damaged property from Highway 17.
-Dog violation from River Oaks Drive.
Aug. 25
-Harassment from Ashleigh Road.
Aug. 26
-Miscellaneous information from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Information from the 5100 Block of Shamrock Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.
-Domestic dispute from River Crest Circle.
-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.
Aug. 27
-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Aug. 28
-Failure to appear/comply/pay and firearms license required from Highway 31 and Limestone Parkway.
-Domestic dispute from Sterling Lakes Drive.
-Harassment – harassment/intimidation from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.
-Property damage from Bridlewood Terrace.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Cahaba Club Drive.
Aug. 29
-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and possession of marijuana second degree from Cahaba Club Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Davidson Drive.
-Runaway located from Buckingham Place.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 200 Block of Bentmoor Lane.
Aug. 30
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Public intoxication from the 6000 Block of Highway 13.
-Terrorist threat from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Aug. 31
-Information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Animal complaint from the 3800 Block of Helena Road.
Sept. 2
-Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Helena Road.
Sept. 3
-Sexual extortion from Helena.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.
-Property damage from Kayla Street.
Sept. 4
-Theft – from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from the 2200 Block of Oakleaf Circle.
-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Highway 58.
Sept. 6
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Crestview Ride.
-Criminal possession of eavesdropping device and CE criminal eavesdropping from the 5500 Block of Roy Drive.
Sept. 7
-Miscellaneous information from South Shades Crest Road.
-Lost property (firearm) from Rosebay Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from South Shades Crest Road.
Sept. 8
-Synthetic narcotic – possess, PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense, driving under the influence any substance and property damage from Townhouse Road.
-Assault second degree from Pup Run.
-Theft of property second degree from River Crest Drive South.
Sept. 9
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 an dRuffin Road.
-Domestic incident from Ashley Brook Lane.
-Sexual extortion from Helena Station Cove.
-Theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from the 1100 Block of Long Leaf Lake Drive.
-Harassing communications from Cox Cove.
Sept. 10
-HC harassing communications from Highway 17.
-Domestic – harassment – family from Timber Circle.
-Information only from Riverwoods Court.
Sept. 11
-CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Tucker Road.
-Criminal mischief from Highway 17.
-Harassment from Highway 95.
Sept. 12
-Abandoned vehicle from North Cunningham Drive at Highway 261.
-Failing to appear (traffic), tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication from Longleaf Lane.
Sept. 13
-Domestic dispute from Lake Davidson Lane.
-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 17.
Montevallo
Aug. 25
-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence home Tomlyn Road (residence/home). Stolen was a 6×14 black/grey utility trailer valued at $7,000.
-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Highway 25 (convenient store). Recovered was marijuana .80 grams valued at $20.
Aug. 26
-Assault – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Vine Street (residence/home).
-Assault – harassment from Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 22.00 grams and a black plastic digital scale valued at $2.
Aug. 27
-Information only from the 1600 Block of Highway 119 (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 2 grams and two metal marijuana grinders valued at $80.
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from Jeter Circle (school/college).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of White Street (residence/home). Stolen was a paycheck valued at $371.
-Property damage from Oak Street (school/college).
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Samsung Galaxy valued at $200.
-Assault – harassment from Vine Street (other/unknown).
Aug. 29
-Information only from the 2000 Block of Salem Road (residence/home). Found was marijuana 1 gram.
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from the 100 Block of Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).
Aug. 31
-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – RD reckless driving from Highway 10 (highway/street). Damaged was a cab and cargo area of a truck valued at $5,000.
-Information only from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was an apartment valued at $1.
Sept. 1
-Domestic incident from Main Street (residence/home). Recovered was marijuana 1.00 grams, 2 bags of marijuana and raw smoking papers valued at $2.
Sept. 2
-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from Salem Manor Apartments (residence/home). Stolen were two Nikon digital camera and a digital camera of unknown manufacture valued at $900.
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).
Sept. 3
-Information only from Bice Circle (residence/home). Recovered was a black safe with personal documents, keys and checkbook valued at $1.
-Information only from Cobblestone Cove Apartments (residence/home).
Sept. 4
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was $48.01 worth of gasoline valued at $48.01.
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was $100 cash valued at $100.
Sept. 6
-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic from Main Street (highway/street).
-Information only from Bloch Street (highway/street).
Sept. 7
-Larceny/theft – theft – vehicle parts, $500 – less than $1,500 from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $1,200.
-Information only form Pilgram Lane (other/unknown).
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
Sept. 8
-Obstruction and public peace – HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).
-Stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property from Alabama Highway 119 and Cobblestone Drive (highway/street). Recovered was an Alabama tag number valued at $1.
-Information only from Salem Road (commercial).
-Domestic incident from King Street (other/unknown).
Sept. 9
-Information only from County Road 216 (residence/home).
-Information only from Cobblestone Cove Apartments (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Main Street (residence/home). Stolen was $400 valued at $400.
Sept. 11
-Information only from County Road 73 (highway/street). Damaged was a white Chevrolet Yukon valued at $500.
Sept. 12
-Privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Wilson Drive (residence/home).
Sept. 13
-Information only from County Road 12 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2021 Honda HRV valued at $24,000. Recovered was marijuana 3.90 grams; small plastic containing marijuana.
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Railroad Avenue (restaurant).
-Trespass warning from Peter Circle (school/college).
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Island Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was marijuana 18.00 grams, glass bong with residue and digital scale and marijuana grinder valued at $52.
Sept. 14
-Information only from Reonda Lane (other/unknown).
Pelham
Aug. 23
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $149.76.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally, recovered local was merchandise valued at $39.19
Aug. 24
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a check valued at $495.
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Canyon Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.
Aug. 26
-Criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $150.
Aug. 27
-Fraud from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Terrace (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,200.
-Overdose from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Confiscated/seized was drug and paraphernalia valued at $2.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was food and drink valued at $41.37.
Aug. 29
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $28.7.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were televisions valued at $936.
Aug. 30
-Burglary from the 1400 Block of Court Place (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was tools and miscellaneous valued at $14,700.
Aug. 31
-Robbery from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a purse and cash valued at $175.
Sept. 1
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $400,000.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a machine valued at $18,414.
Sept. 2
-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Theft from the 1700 Block of Tecumseh Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was electronics valued at $1,042.52.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was water, a toy, food and merchandise valued at $63.87.
Sept. 3
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Recovered was a vacuum cleaner, food, auto, trimmer and electronics valued at $174.48.
Sept. 5
-Theft from the 100 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a license plate valued at $1.
Sept. 7
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Kinross Lane (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged were checked valued at $12,165.
Sept. 10
-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was a computer valued at $250.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Court Way (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was equipment valued at $5,000.
Vincent
July 22
-Criminal mischief from County Road 62. A side window on a Cat 289D skid steer was damaged.
July 26
-Civil dispute and trespassing from Bates Road.
July 31
-Harassment from McBrayer Drive.
Aug. 13
-Theft of property first degree from Bates Road. A 2010 Ford Mustang was stolen.
Aug. 14
-Harassment and civil dispute from Rolling Meadow Lane.
-Property damage from Rolling Meadows Lane. A 2017 Ford F-250 and a Toyota Rav4 were damaged.
Aug. 23
-Lost credit card from Highway 25.
Aug. 24
-Harassment from Highway 25.
Sept. 12
-Domestic investigation and assault third degree from Highway 62.
-Allowing dog to roam from County Road 466.
Arrest reports for the weeks of Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13
