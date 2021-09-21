Marriages for Aug. 23-Sept. 10

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 23-27:

-Allyson Kaci Brand to Jacquelyn Danielle Welborn.

-Jeremy Hunter Meeder to Paula Ariadna Toledo Cortes.

-John Blake Douglas to My Thi Kieu Nguyen.

-Jacob Norse Luker to Emily Jean Joiner.

-Jackson Lamar Oldham to Teqelia Rashelle Cunningham.

-Charles Brian Davidson to Ashton Paige Conte.

-Caytlin Michelle Campbell to Zachary Fleming Brammer.

-Matthew Joseph Sanchez to Mia Corletta Johnson.

-Joseph Michael Hutcheson to Brenda Delene Stevenson.

-Joseph Jackson Howle to Jeanette Luna Perez.

-Bradley Crawford Lovejoy to Kelly Lynn Williams.

-Connie Alisa Boles to Terry Lamar Watson.

-Andrew Mason Pearce to Summer Joan Montoya.

-Brandon Michael McLeod to Tiffani Paige Maclay.

-Jaxson Cole Glenn to Isabella Nicole Malone.

-Kelly Jo Taylor to Robert Eddie Magouyrk.

-Amber Nicole Bagley to Cody Allen Hood.

-Jeremy Wade Cain to Amanda Lynn Dalton.

-Cody Lee Bryant to Holley Leanne Thacker.

-Carlos Alberto Orellana Gomez to Floridalma Calderon Cruz.

-Mark Anthony Gunnoe to Stacy Lynn Bell.

-Folando Mardece Arnold to Shakir Lamar Hall.

-William Lloyd Burden to Ashley Rena Clark.

-Roger Perry Anderson to Abbie Catherine Wilson.

-William Reed McMahon to Brooke Alexander Lindsey.

-Chad Tyler Williams to Karin Elizabeth Riley.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 30-Sept. 3:

-Rudolph Rafael Yeatman to Jackelin Paola Torres Barrientos De De La Vega.

-Kourtney Gabrielle Hayes to Clifford Gaines Yow.

-Cody Dewayne Springer to Teresa Renea Brawley.

-James Freeman Arrington to Elise Powell Wheeler.

-Hannah Taylor Elliott to Ryan Kelly Lingo.

-Joaquin Pedraza to Bertha Lucia Londono Saavedra.

-Beryl Olgah Atieno to Harrizon Odhiambo Olulu.

-Sabrena Lynn Deming to Richard Gregory Elmore.

-Rayme Lyle Bryson to Jennifer Elizabeth Hann.

-Chase Emory Rooks to Julie Ann Rosenberger.

-Jacob Michael Brown to Sydney Marie Wacker.

-Tamalyn Tanisha Libbey to Dennis Paul Wesley Wood.

-Devin Clint Shadrick to Breanna Cannon Pate.

-Laurren Ashley Findley to Christopher Michael Sipes.

-Joseph Allen Rash to Martha Jane Portera.

-Joseph Patrick Adams to Kelly Magen Cash.

-Jeremy Travis Jones to Amanda Elizabeth McNeillie.

-Michelle Lee Fuller to Jorge Alberto Cordova.

-Alton Dwaine Nelson to Monica Shawnta Johnson.

-Crystal Denise Richards to Jesse Ruben Moore.

-Alana Michelle Papoy to Jimmy Nelson Thompson.

-Thomas Watson Mason to Elizabeth Anne Hosmer.

-Kenneth Dale Lambert to Tammy Jo Tennyson.

-Michael Dennis Lambert to Anita Kay Kranak.

-Bailey Jess Morgan to Elizabeth Lavern Greer.

-Madelyn Elizabeth Bates to William Paget.

-Jeffrey Logan Gibbs to Celeste Hope Mims.

Roberto Avelino to Melanye Amayrani Rodriguez Mejia.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 6-10:

-Bruce Clay Dunbar to Laura Rebekah Metz.

-Jose Manuel Zavala to Ashley Marie Arriaga.

-Samuel Evans Shepard to Mary Ruth Gregg.

-Michelle Susan Mayfieldn to Justin Bailey Sonier.

-Dalisa Jicole Johnson to Daryl Joseph Straate.

-James Carson Schweet to Taylor Catherine Alexis Hill.

-Leroy Jun to Margaret Muthoni Muya.

-Joan Marie Crocker Bennett to Kerry Wayne Cooper.

-Shaelyn Rae Perkins to Taylor Barclay Reynolds.

-James Earl Washington to Andranikki Rashan Kirkland.

-Tony Charles Patterson to Jessica Anne Yates.

-Craig Allan Mix to Aileen Maria Gonzalez.

-Jovel Jonatan Gutierrez Bulox to Lucia Maribel Dominguez Antonio.

-Curtis Evanda Washington to Kemesha Marse Rodgers.

-Ashlea Lauren Andrews to Stephen Scott Spencer.

-Dayron Ebaro Malloy to Nevada Naomi Williams.

-Katelyn Ann Rose to Matthew Clayton Brown.

-Billy Ray Tyler to Linda Ingram Mills.

-Austin Riser McKinney to Taylor Lynn Bailey.

-Kimberley Gross Celedonio to Carlos Rendale Coleman.