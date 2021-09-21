Land transactions for July 15-30

The following land transactions were recorded in Shelby County July 15-30:

July 15

-Donna Rae Slaughter to Madeline C. Clarke, for $308,000, for Lot 75 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Michelle Booth to Michael Schofield, for $325,000, for Lot 11 in Meadowlark.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $160,000, for Lots 1, 2, 15 and 21 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Collum Properties LLC to HCR Cabinets & Countertops LLC, for $1,589,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Dan N. Wilhite, for $579,435, for Lot 4113 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Joshua James Walsh to Justin Ray Martin, for $240,000, for Lot 7 in Awtrey & Scotts Addition to Altadena South Amended Map.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Virginia L. Carlson, for $517,420, for Lot 4104 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Lynn L. Cox to Lynn L. Cox, for $628,910, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Timothy M. Scott to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $271,800, for Lot 214 in Willow Oaks.

-Chase B. Merck to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $242,700, for Lot 121 in Villages at Westover.

-Haney Properties LLC to Yayas Investments LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 28 in Nickerson Scott Survey of Alabaster.

-Lacey D. Brackner to Lacey B. Motes, for $340,500, for Lot 7 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Final Plat.

-Lynn L. Cox to Lynn L. Cox, for $314,901, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jackie E. Snyder to James A. Finn, for $20,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Charles W. Eggler to Kenneth Glenn McCool, for $30,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Terry C. Boyer to Sabrina Moreira Alves De Oliveira, for $299,900, for Lot 17 in Fieldstone Park First Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charles M. Sanders, for $357,685, for Lot 7064 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Adam R. Kibler to Lonnie Earl Rouser, for $489,900, for Lot 130 in Lakewood Phase I Final Plat.

-Jennifer H. Ragsdale to Clifton Avard Cochran, for $550,000, for Lot 7 in Meadow Brook 16th Sector Phase 1.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lots 824, 825, 826, 834 and 837 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Susan Rena Douglas to Joshua Tyler Langley, for $500,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Nelson R. Blair to Bruce Stricklett, for $400,000, for Lot 29 in 1974 Addition to Shelby Shores Phase 2.

-RSW LLC to Elpis Holdings LLC, for $425,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Steven Zimmerman to Christopher Sullivan, for $530,000, for Lot 6 in Parc at Greystone.

-Cameron L. Hunsaker to Jason Wesley Lassiter, for $429,900, for Lot 422 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 3rd Phase.

-Courtney Dees to Daffney Rene Glaze, for $249,000, for Lot 208 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

July 16

-Torie Rinehart Nix to Edward Merrill Hamner, for $330,000, for Lot 21 in Bensons Camp.

-Angelina Serrano to Salvador Moreno Rodriguez, for $112,073, for Lot 15 in Lake Terrace.

-Azeem Anwarali Vasaya to Afreen Vasaya, for $270,000, for Lot 35 in Woodlands Sector 1.

-Jeffrey Ward to Diedra M. Ward, for $23,870, for Lot 2 in Maple Ridge Subdivision.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Alisa Yvette Packer, for $357,694, for Lot 128 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Alisha Ruffin May to Dylan Armour, for $250,000, for Lot 34 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Michael Cheney to Kathryn Rothell, for $185,000, for Lot 686 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Jay Carter to Jane Boozer Williams, for $801,777, for Lot 129 in Greystone First Sector Phase II.

-Harry R. Findley to David C. Miller, for $30,500, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Janet Lynn Blackwell to Janet Lynn Blackwell, for $173,000, for Lot 301 in Willow Oaks.

-Regina Jackson to David James Bace, for $119,000, for Lot 2 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $598,500, for Lots 819, 822, 823, 830, 833, 835 and 838 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 219 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Christopher B. Tanner to Parade Home Builders Inc., for $130,000, for Lot 81 in Southlake First Addition.

-Lou B. Moody to Kimberly Brooke Hawkins, for $145,000, for Lot 59 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Kristi E. Agee to Gregory A. Werner, for $173,000, for Lot 42 in Wyndham Townhomes.

-William R. Vincent to Robert Eifert, for $375,000, for Lot 28 in Valley Brook Phase II Resurvey.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Ronald Moody, for $520,000, for Lot 872 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector C.

-EBSCO Industries Inc. to Tattersall CGB Landco LLC, for $784,951, for Lot 5-B2b in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 7.

-Lydia M. Gardner to Katheryn H. Neeley, for $315,000, for Lot 5 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

-Gaybriell Thompkins to BAF 3 LLC, for $194,000, for Lot 102 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Ronnie Howard Boothe to Raul Mejia Gonzalez, for $114,500, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Joseph Brien Martin to John H. Craft, for $255,000, for Lot 7-249 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.

-Elizabeth M. Smith to Chris Roulier, for $297,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Robert Brandon Jennings to Anthony Allen Austin, for $350,000, for Lot 5 in Oak Forest.

-Amanda N. Skillern to Alan H. Miller, for $425,000, for Lot 9-41 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Jane L. Bailey to Robert M. Sarnecki, for $270,000, for Lot 211 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Matthew A. Chaney to Andrea F. Shehadeh, for $300,000, for Lot 36 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Subdivision 1.

-Kamalasekar Ramakrishnan to Sudhir Kumar Sahoo, for $325,000, for Lot 7 in Calumet Meadow.

July 19

-Kathy Leigh Hedwood Blackmon to Ryan James Wood, for $192,000, for Lot 11 in Bridlewood Forest.

-Bonnie Nicole Nibler to Lisa Nicole Nibler, for $130,450, for Lot 73 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brandon W. Elam, for $366,516, for Lot 7127 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Nadia Ayers to Kathleen Martin, for $346,100, for Lot 364 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Robert H. Thomas to Tai Tan Nguyen, for $165,000, for Lot 47 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Chris D. Jenkins to Chris D. Jenkins, for $135,100, for Lot 113 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Shirley Anne Peters to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $357,500, for Lot 1446 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Michael T. Garrett to Courtney Nelson, for $314,000, for Lot 171 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-John R. Meinberg to Scott A. Meinberg, for $384,600, for Lot 230 in Hillsboro Phase I Resurvey of Lots 228A and 230A of Amended Map.

-Dalila Cook to Juan C. Llanos Salazar, for $225,000, for Lot 115 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Lynda S. Blackwell to Edmund P. Blackwell, for $307,380, for Lot 1 in Chestnut Glen Estates and property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Rhonda K. Coker to Dalila Cook, for $376,500, for Lot 16 in Sterling Gate Sector 1.

-Dewitt Alvin Hare to Rose Office Systems Inc., for $775,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Janice Hannon to Meosha P. Wright, for $180,000, for Lot 47 in Hayesbury Phase Two Final Plat.

-Jeffrey Scott Martin to Susan Mullins, for $220,000, for Lot 124 in Cambrian Wood Conodminium.

-Caroline Stephens Holcomb to Steven L. Black, for $422,000, for Lot 1 in Shadow Brook.

-James E. Roberts to James Mark Clayton, for $64,670, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-William Robinson to Tyler Phelps, for $199,900, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Anthony Mitchem to Mark Anthony Mitchem, for $147,360, for property in Section 21, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Elizabeth Watters to AVHS AL I LLC, for $285,000, for Lot 4-18 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Joshua K. Hines to AVHS AL I LLC, for $217,000, for Lot 141 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Reinaldo Eleuterio Escobar to Fidias Noel Francisco Figuero Espinoza, for $70,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Diane B. Humphries to Ekkehard Bonatz, for $325,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Springs Ranch Second Addition.

-Edna Windham Dixon to Lona Gail Dinwiddie, for $283,000, for Lot 38 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Monica Schroeder to Andrew Schroeder, for $467,400, for Lot 5 in Greystone 4th Sector Resurvey of Lots 5A and 6 and Lot 7 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-John L. Norris to Darryl Michael Grear, for $490,000, for Lot 930 in Brook Highland 9th Sector.

-Shadrick Barnes to Jason J. Seaburg, for $360,000, for Lot 6 in Emerald Parc.

-Jimmie R. Armstrong to Lisa Eiland, for $191,260, for property in Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 1 East and Lots 4 and 5 in Rice Acres.

-Alberto Vargas Gustavo to David P. Shoemaker, for $770,000, for Lot 10 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Mary P. Davis to Qian Dong, for $435,000, for Lot 157 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-RSA Investments LLC to David J. Tyson, for $203,500, for Lot 42 in St Charles Place Phase Three Sector Three.

-Frank A. Andrews to William Edward Johnson, for $279,000, for Lot 3 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Claudeo Davis to Richard Coon, for $138,000, for Lot 1311 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Caitlin Olivia Bonner to Lindsay Alexander Chadler, for $245,000, for Lot 393 in Forest Lakes.

-Paul M. Brown to Matthew David Sillivan, for $331,500, for Lot 10 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition.

-Michael D. Dramer to Gonzalo Rivera, for $407,501, for Lot 22 in Chestnut Forest.

-Stephani N. McDowell to Ryan McDowell, for $217,300, for Lot 90 in Bent Creek Section 2 Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jarrod Lummus, for $377,058, for Lot 7128 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Kurt S. Cannon to Paul E. Cannon, for $225,000, for Lot 42 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 6 Block 1 of Mountain View Estates.

-Monica Clayton to Lauren Brown, for $155,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

July 20

-Bertice A. Brown to Wesley Heath, for $310,000, for Lot 810 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.

-Regina B. Bates to Regina B. Bates, for $214,300, for Lot 49 in Cedars.

-Barbara E. McKeever to Lori Ramos Varnedoe, for $430,000, for Lot 11 in Heatherwood 1st Sector.

-Shea T. Baird to Armond Fynton Bragg, for $416,000, for Lot 610 in Riverwoods 6th Sector Final Plat.

-Michele D. Maestas to Mitchell Grissett, for $380,000, for Lot 531 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Steven D. Gallegos to David Qi, for $649,900, for Lot 268 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Kathy H. Neeley to William Chad Bowers, for $372,500, for Lot 13 in Oak Forest.

-Meredith Quintana Pavey to Meredith Quintana Pavey, for $81,000, for Lot 7 in Somerset Phase 2.

-Shaun Laforty to Daniel Caleb McClain, for $154,500, for Lot 36 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-J David Homes LLC to Deborah D. Epps, for $727,500, for Lot 144 in Greystone 1st Sector K Phase II.

-Katherine J. Kirby to Tiffany Thomas Lind, for $305,000, for Lot 96 in Broken Bow 4th Addition.

-James Ashley Renfroe to Philip Johnston, for $226,000, for Lot 3 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Amy E. Carter to Joshua B. Templeton, for $129,850, for Lot 50 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Maria D. Cagle to Elvis Jefferson LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 132 in Hayesbury Phase I Final Plat.

-Kay E. Jacobson to Casey Frederickson, for $196,000, for Lot 172 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Ronnie L. Hunt to Benjamin Lane, for $111,000, for Lot 15 in Columbiana Homes Inc.

-Terry L. Hummel to Cheney Lawler, for $441,000, for Lot 46 in Southlake Cove.

-David T. Flynn to Daniel Gradzewicz, for $575,000, for Lot 20 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase 2.

-Nathan Baxter Ivey to Tyler Scott Barnett, for $355,000, for Lot 32 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Maryann Grear to Karin E. Riley, for $326,322, for Lot 24 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Brody M. Cornelius to Lillian Laverne Larocca, for $304,500, for Lot 31 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Lynjerica Evans to Kendrella Thomas, for $206,000, for Lot 71 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Yien Lin, for $326,275, for Lot 1631 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Cynthia M. Batchelder to John Eric Ross, for $235,000, for Lot 328 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase 1.

-Janice M. Ferguson to Jennifer Leigh Johnson, for $245,000, for Lot 6 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Jewel E. Fortner to Amanda Welch, for $253,900, for Lot 38 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-John D. McPherson to John D. McPherson, for $139,360, for Lots 12 and 13 in Riverview.

-Jeffrey Griggs to William S. Fortenberry, for $228,500, for Lot 102 in Chesapeake.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $80,000, for Lots 14 and 22 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Sexton Boys LLC to Erin Ballard, for $130,000, for Lot 1004 in Gables a Condominium Phase 4.

July 21

-Irvin Leroy Clark to Daniel P. Ogle, for $147,000, for Lot 1103 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Kristen Brooke Terry to Jeffery L. Jones, for $300,000, for Lot 5041 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Karry Tibbs to Eddie Thomas, for $319,900, for Lot 19 in Chelsea Square.

-Richard Dwight Grubbs to Mary Julia Peterson Bailey, for $260,000, for Lot 2 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Keagan Blakney to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 81 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Sylvia Putman to Richard E. Scott, for $300,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Falonda Ford, for $269,900, for Lot 325 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Curtis F. Woods to Michelle Lagle, for $319,000, for Lot 1 in Bibb Estates property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Janice Grimes Lacey to Mark D. Parris, for $124,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Timothy B. Northcutt to Yovanni Ramirez Abarca, for $245,000, for Lot 11 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Sam P. Campanotta to Sam P. Campanotta, for $179,760, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Christine Siegle to Frederick C. Siegle, for $228,000, for Lot 52 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-R. Scott Dover to William Jason Hinson, for $521,000, for Lot 17 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-Ryan Sean McDowell to Aubrey Jennings, for $485,000, for Lot 90 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Randall Faron Black to Randall Faron Black, for $249,900, for Lot 450 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-Jimmy L. Jackson to David McCall, for $45,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Patricia Ann Pearson to Charles Dreisewerd, for $270,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Paula Berry to Joyce Hearn, for $153,000, for Lot 200 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map of Final Plat.

-Wesley C. Wright to My Place Rentals LLC, for $76,500, for Lot 405 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Cerberus SFR Holdings II LP to FKH SFR C1 LP, for $20,177,000, for Lot 9 in Old Ivy Phase I Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B, Lot 114 in Old Ivy Phase 2, Lot 30 in Patriot Point Final Plat, Lot 5 in Carriage Hill Phase II, Lot 33 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Three, Lot 15 in Rocky Ridge Phase Two, Lot 148 in Camden Cove Sector 1, Lot 239 in Camden Cove West Sector 1, Lot 54 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Amended Map of Final Plat, Lot 272 in Camden Cove Sector Nine, Lot 7 in Chelsea Station, Lot 180 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase I, Lot 479 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 2, Lot 23 in Waterford Village Sector 4, Lot 254 in Waterford Village Sector 1, Lots 953 and 977 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2, Lot 88 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 1, Lots 214 and 289 in Waterford Village Sector Five Phase 3, Lot 52 in Rossburg Sector II, Lot 26 in Cedar Bend Phase 1, Lot 264 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6, Lot 102 in Stonecreek Phase I, Lot 47 in Lenox Place Phase Two, Lot 91 in Union Station Phase II, Lots 303, 304 and 315 in Union Station Phase III, Lot 12 in Dearing Downs Third Addition, Lot 84 in Dearing Downs Sixth Addition Phase II Re Recorded , Lot 3 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition, Lots 7 and 22 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase, Lot 94 in Villas Belvedere, Lot 24 in Cottages of Saratoga Phase One, Lot 160 in Stonecreek Phase Three, Lot 48 in Chesapeake, Lot 612 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector, Lot 1434 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Two, Lot 5 in Park Place, Lot 35 in Meriweather Section 3 Final Plat, Lot 114 in Daventry Resurvey of Lots 112A, 113A and 114A Amended Plat of Sector II, Lot 16 in Thompson Plantation, Lot 6 in Wyndham Camden Sector, Lot 138 in Reserve at Timberline, Lot 137 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1, Lot 7 in Southwind First Sector, Lot 9 in Southwind Second Sector, Lots 185 and 202 in Kensington Place Phase II, Lot 6 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map, Lots 6-01, 6-51 and 6-135 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector, Lot 21 in Harbor Towne Resurvey of Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24 and Lot 74 in Braelinn Village Phase III.

-Christopher J. Coggins to On Kin Au, for $155,000, for Lot 10 in Amberly Woods 3rd Sector Phase 1.

-Leon W. Edwards to Four Mile Farm LLC, for $1,970,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Gregg Allen Phillips, for $452,798, for Lot 633 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Craig Gray to Lowell Dwight Markham, for $425,000, for Lot 2103 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Penelope Vines to Alicia Jackson, for $185,000, for Lot 80 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Michele L. Alesce to Katherine A. Hanks, for $240,000, for Lot 4 in Highlands Second Sector.

-Brisa Gabriela Del Cojo Pinedo to Jerome Adrien Reynoso, for $176,000, for Lot 99 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Brooke L. Obrien to Hilda Bernice Navarro Espinosa, for $515,000, for Lot 25 in Grey Oaks Sector III.

-Jettie E. Little to Antoine L. Law, for $249,000, for Lot 987 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Building Bama Inc. to Martha Sims, for $67,500, for Lot 616 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Valerie W. Morris to Patrick Paul Madrid, for $480,000, for Lot 20 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-Crystal M. Ward to Carlos Alfredo Rosa Solis, for $265,000, for Lot 119 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brittany R. Harp, for $593,224, for Lot 1215 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Katherine Fuller to White Oak Land Management LLC, for $305,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Erik Michael Terry, for $352,360, for Lot 7125 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

July 22

-BHMO Property Holdings LLC to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $244,500, for Lot 505 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Edward E. Poole to FKH SFR Propco G L P, for $307,000, for Lo 26 in Olde Towne Forest First Addition.

-John P. Vivona to Martha L. Vivona, for $300,800, for Lot 1209 in Brook Highland 12th Sector.

-Richard P. Harris to My Place Properties LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 332 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-Janet Westburg to George McCrary, for $30,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Calli S. Atwell, for $204,347, for Lot 15 in Glades Final Plat.

-Brandy Michelle Bailey to Kenneth Brooks, for $375,000, for Lot 1 in Connie Wooten Subdivision.

-Lisa E. Sims to Lisa E. Sims, for $92,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Virginia L. Carlson to Meredith Burnett, for $560,000, for Lot 35 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Resurvey No. 1.

-FKH SFR C2 LP to FKH SFR C2 LP, for $5,061,500, for Lot 88 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat, Lot 12 in Daventry Sector I Resurvey, Lot 1167 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition, Lot 93 in Laurel Woods Phase IV, Lot 519 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18, Lot 41 in Cambridge Park Amended Map, Lot 167 in Waterstone Phase 3 1st Addition, Lot 193 in Weatherly Warwick Village Second 17 Amended Map of Phase II, Lot 35 in Daventry Sector II Phase II, Lot 43 in Chanda Terrace 2nd Second, Lot 484 in Forest Lakes, Lot 290 in Forest Lakes Sector 4, Lot 60 in Ashford Heights Second Addition Resurvey, Lots 59 and 102 in Union Station Phase II, Lot 166 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat, Lot 19 in Waterford Village Second 4, Lot 324 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I, Lot 112 in Camden Cove Sector 2, Lot 233 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I, Lot 25 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Record Plat, Lot 40 in Autumn Ridge, Lot 4 in Spring Gate Sector One Corrected and Lot 30 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 3rd Sector.

-Lisa M. Cochran to Kyle M. Hood, for $460,000, for Lot 11 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Judith L. Becker to Judith L. Becker, for $265,863, for Lot 2847 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrected Map.

-Jacqueline T. Tanner to Robert Johnathan Carr, for $605,000, for Lot 222 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4B.

-Brian Carstensen to Caitlin Nicole Neighbors, for $214,000, for Lot 6 in Park Place Third Addition.

-C. H. Coleman to Jesse Ann Mizzell, for $403,000, for Lot 202 in Bent River Commons 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lots 202 thru 206.

-Ryan P. Alcaino to Kelsey Ann Ballard, for $315,000, for Lot 61 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Linda W. Tannehill to ARVM 5 LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 66 in Navajo Hills Subdivision Seventh Sector.

-Sue Clinkscales Granger to Maggie Granger Reymann, for $197,360, for property in Section 11, Township 18, Range 2 East and property in Section 12, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Elatio J. Jackson to Joshua K. Hines, for $300,000, for Lot 95 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Richard Rusk Feltman to Brett Michael Burkes, for $425,000, for Lot 9 in Legacy Parc.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Linda T. Standberry, for $150,000, for Lot 1-659 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Shirley Fair to Shirley E. McCoy, for $71,130, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Randy Gene Hill to Tena Lund, for $352,900, for Lot 12-1 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Xpress Investments LLC to Dalco Properties LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 23 in Lenox Place Phase 2.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Thomas H. Young, for $299,900, for Lot 7-104 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-98 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-James B. McKinley to James B. McKinley, for $115,000, for Lot 54 in Woodvale Subdivision.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Stephanie Lynn Acker, for $208,850, for Lot 108 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jack Nelson Stevens, for $542,096, for Lot 4116 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Richard Gilmer to Cecil E. Horne, for $371,500, for Lot 21 in Country Club Village.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Justin Moss, for $502,052, for Lot 806 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Mary Ann Best to Cindy Brogden, for $162,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Alan Martin, for $439,127, for Lot 4140 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Sara K. Lynch, for $285,000, for Lot 7-101 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Katelyn Rochelle Woods, for $332,590, for Lot 7-103 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Wanda Stone, for $462,210, for Lot 4-32 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Colton J. Vinnola to Debra Freeman Ivey, for $297,500, for Lot 130 in Autumn Ridge Second Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to William Mason Beale, for $471,313, for Lot 4101 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Catherine Ann McNeill to Jamey Hatchett, for $120,000, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Robert J. Whorton Management Trust Dated September 11, 2002 to Codi Alexander Schoggen, for $270,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Tikita Tuvarus Kelley to Sam Collins, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Wilkerson Enterprises LLC to Procter Enterprises LLC, for $255,610, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert Chesser to Yossi Golan, for $7,500, for Lot 79 in Cameron Woods.

July 23

-Anne L. Ellis to Kenneth D. Browning, for $497,777.77, for Lot 2 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-John M. Kolaczek to Todd Benjamin Makofski, for $384,900, for Lot 101 in Beaumont Phase 4 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Donna R. Campbell, for $292,050, for Lot 1569 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Garrett Woodfield Gamble, for $333,345, for Lot 1629 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Rumurweb LLC, for $770,650, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Crossings Outparcel 3 A and 3 B.

-Neal Jackson Steil to OP SPE TPA 1 LLC, for $423,500F, for Lot 130 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $221,897.56, for Lots 1726, 1727, 1728 and 1771 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Edward Payson Daugherty to Payson Daugherty, for $10,000, for Lot 173 in Montagel Resurvey of Lots 173B and 175B.

-Betty George to Justin Martin, for $119,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Allan K. Dozier to William W. Decastro, for $151,000, for Lot 603 in Horizon.

-John D. Paramore to John D. Paramore, for $52,270, for Lot 423 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Fred Wayne Horton to Samuel James O’Neal, for $23,000, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Carl K. Walker to Marva L. Wheeler, for $440,000, for Lot 510 in Eagle Point 5th Sector Resurvey of Lots 506-510.

-Patricia Y. Dupree to Ronald Francis McCormick, for $424,900, for Lot 231 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Linda L. Abbott to Kanesia Quicksey, for $293,000, for Lot 46 in Heather Ridge First Addition Phase 1.

-Shane M. Jones to Raymond Castonguay, for $236,500, for Lot 161 in Lexington Parc Sector I.

-Vanessa Marie Faulkner to Norman C. Westervelt, for $500,000, for Lot 1008 in Eagle Point 10th Sector.

-Robyn Macon to Jordan Crate, for $280,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

July 26

-Oswald A. Quintana to Brian Pavlick, for $320,000, for Lot 307 in Lake Forest Third Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Fernanda Regina Iupi, for $326,640, for Lot 1623 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jonathon Garrett, for $302,570, for Lot 1625 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Taylor Lee Kelley, for $285,710, for Lot 1568 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Danielle Effinger to Ashley Whitney Hendricks, for $295,000, for Lot 7-40 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Tonya Rodgers to James M. Curry, for $620,000, for Lot 48 in Courtyard Manor.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Andrew J. Metzler, for $386,602, for Lot 131 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC to Justin Ross Young, for $339,900, for Lot 14 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-Amanda Dalton to Wendy C. Brasher, for $195,000, for Lot 77 in Summerchase Phase 1.

-Ryan A. Saunders to Leslie Faye Shadwick, for $205,000, for Lot 127 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Lori Cummings to Zenitha Michelle Hodges, for $212,500, for Lot 385 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Tracy Bahakel Laforty to Damien Madison, for $390,000, for Lot 2172 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-Samantha Balloqui Rogers to Matthew David Lucas, for $215,000, for Lot 27 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.

-Omega Realty Holdings V LLC to Omega Rez 5B LLC, for $888,374, for Lot 7 in Brook Hollow First Sector, Lot 236 in Glen at Stonehaven, Lot 7 in Meadowgreen and Lots 97, 231 and 232 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Omar G. Touchstone to Omer Green Touchstone, for $236,000, for Lot 6 in Beech Hollow.

-Justin Ross Young to Diane G. Galloway, for $208,000, for Lot 16 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Elizabeth Ann Pace to Timothy Jarrod Wyatt, for $350,000, for Lot 103 in Riverwoods First Sector Amended Map.

-David R. Bezet to Jeffry Fulmer, for $220,000, for Lot 13 in Royal Pines.

-Steven Blackerby to Rocky Winslett, for $42,500, for Lot 57 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Jack Madison to Coretta T. Broadnax, for $400,000, for Lot 406 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Irena Lyachover Kurant to AVHS AL I LLC, for $231,000, for Lot 135 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-James Lindsey to Jerry Wayne Harris, for $1,425,000, for Lots 145 and 146 in Shoal Creek Resurvey and property in Section 25, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Sara E. Patrick to Davis William Kennington, for $205,000, for Lot 226 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Seth Collins to Christopher AJ Etheredge, for $180,000, for Lot 23 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Stelio M. Garcia to Jonathan Perkinson, for $350,000, for Lot 29 in Sand Piper Trail Sector II.

July 27

-Mary E. Smith to Glennis D. Smith, for $69,285, for Lot 20 in Scottsdale.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Tyler R. Stewart, for $466,660, for Lot 669 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Wanda Spears to Kristen Gray, for $655,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Barbara Jones to K and M Aggregates LLC, for $201,320, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Fox Valley Cove Final Plat.

-C. Dwayne Wilson to Carl Dwayne Wilson, for $223,800, for Lot 4 in Foothills Point.

-Federal National Mortgage Association to HTE Housing LLC, for $204,900, for Lot 38 in Bent River Commons.

-Robert D. Triplett to Donald Kirk Alford, for $595,000, for Lot 172 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 1st Phase.

-Deena Redding Riedinger to Robert J. Jacoby, for $396,000, for Lot 10 in Birch Creek Phase 2.

-William J. Stuman to Sara E. Patrick, for $326,000, for Lot 27 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-Giau Le to Brian Van Nguyen, for $85,000, for Lot 7 in Eagle Nest.

-Brenda V. Black to Jeffery Martin Black, for $35,000, for Lot 2 in Black Subdivision Final Plat.

-Todd M. Allen to Todd M. Allen, for $10,000, for Lot 70 in Brock Point Phase 2A.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brent Gray, for $489,643, for Lot 2192 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Dennis Franklin to Broken Vessel United Missionary Full Gospel Baptist Church Inc., for $869,800, for Lot 856 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.

-Kevin E. Laxson to Alex Ragazzoni, for $335,000, for Lot 1418 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Gayla C. Schofield to Dali T. Nguyen, for $151,000, for Lot 15 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Sandra Meeks to Carl Dewayne Meeks, for $109,270, for Lot 5 in Sunnybrook.

-Connie R. Lovingood to Roxanne Phillips, for $265,000, for Lot 346 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Joie Culp to Jared Keith Pate, for $155,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Foxcroft Farms.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Craig Eaves, for $60,000, for Lot 5 in Bensons Camp.

-Kathy R. Martin to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 516 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Gary E. McCombs to Janet Self, for $290,000, for Lot 27 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Barbara R. Hodgekiss to James O. Hooie, for $450,000, for Lot 510 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jason Mack Reeves, for $357,260, for Lot 7122 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Alan Cole Moncrief to Andrew B. Cooper, for $80,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Alison Shore to Jeremy Sanders, for $680,000, for Lot 36 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Risen Properties LLC to Guadalupe Hernandez, for $110,270.88, for Lot 7 in Southwind First Sector.

-Stuart Alan Raburn to Robert Frank Hawk, for $865,000, for Lot 2 in Heatherwood 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Malisa K. Abrahams to Eric Saijung, for $300,000, for Lot 7-136 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

July 28

-Ronald Keith Reed to Ada Harris Reed, for $6,600, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Clovin Le Roy Mattox to Tim Cross, for $138,000, for Lot 1107 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Jamie O’Daniel to Leslie A. Mieure, for $145,000, for Lot 59 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Jane B. McDade to Casey Grammer, for $279,000, for Lot 120 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Starlette Jones Dabbs to Callie Vanessa Finney, for $325,000, for Lot 1425 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Benjamin P. McDow to Arijit De, for $137,000, for Lot 14 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Flois Diane Smith to Lisa Smith Young, for $180,300, for Lot 1 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Chalma Rivers Collum to Monroe A. Collum, for $170,400, for Lot 373 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Judy A. Cardin to Lori Cardin Tatum, for $181,600, for Lot 55 in Timber Park Phase IV.

-Nancy D. Holloway to Erika Romero Sanchez, for $152,725, for Lot 11 in Cottages of Saratoga Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Maria Montez Shipp to Maria Montez Shipp, for $151,570, for Lot 16 in Shelby Shores 1977 Addition.

-Glori Ann Stinson Short to Glenda J. Stinson, for $187,530, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 West, property in Section 23, Township 22, Range 20 South and property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Samelia F. Thomas to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lukasz Alexander Marsden, for $312,300, for Lot 318 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Cedric Maye, for $362,270, for Lot 7076 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charlotte R. Glass, for $257,295, for Lot 319 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Pearline Walker to Carolyn Diane Cowlin, for $3,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kristin Hulsey Brymer, for $459,434, for Lot 811 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Walker Family Holdings LTD to Kenneth Edward Thomaston, for $691,803, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jordan D. Campbell, for $220,000, for Lot 52 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Tanika Lashun Turner to Justin Knight, for $207,000, for Lot 195 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Aubrey Dennis Scott to Patrick Dougherty, for $625,000, for Lot 21 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Molly Howard to Alan Colgrove, for $375,000, for Lot 66 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-John Milton to David Trent Hosmer, for $419,900, for Lot 46 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Jerry Z. Bailey to Eric J. Gott, for $410,000, for Lot 84 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Tyrell Lee Stowes, for $235,910, for Lot 58 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-John S. Hughes to Richard F. Horton, for $350,000, for Lot 33 in Oaks.

-Dennis W. Carlisle to John R. Milton, for $630,000, for Lot 6 in Lee Street Estate and property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jason Leallen Sissel, for $235,680, for Lot 18 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Kim Nicole Robinson, for $218,470, for Lot 13 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Adam Wesley Madderra, for $288,600, for Lot 1567 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Kathleen A. Blohm to Caleb A. Dyck, for $205,000, for Lot 40 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-Charley P. Gillespie to Vaughn Ray Vickers, for $360,000, for Lot 20 in Jameswood Second Sector.

-Mark D. Ward to Lisa Bargerhuff, for $1,190,000, for Lot 624 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Gerardo Caballero to Kristina Leigh Tanner, for $395,000, for Lot 3 in Butte Woods Ranch Addition to Altadena Valley.

July 29

-Jayne Fullerton to Thomas E. Naylor, for $365,000, for Lot 171 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Joanna I. Counts to Sylvia Dianne Morrison, for $235,000, for Lot 85 in Laurel Woods Phase 4.

-Stephen Wayne Acreman to Samuel Fish, for $340,000, for Lot 82 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-Samuel C. Fish to Lydia Ann Pizner, for $240,000, for Lot 1008 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Hilda Berenice Navarro Espinosa to Jettie Elbert Little, for $290,000, for Lot 76 in Southern Hills.

-Kevin Lynn Howze to Richard Allen Hall, for $130,000, for Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Russel R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-Susan E. Cantrell to Michael Smith, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Park Place Third Addition.

-Monta A. King to Corey Williams, for $375,000, for Lot 5 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-Victor G. Olivo La Cruz to Kathleen O’Brien, for $282,500, for Lot 2000 in Old Cahaba Phase V 4th Addition.

-Mary J. Hand to Bradley Crawford Lovejoy, for $308,000, for Lot 64 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Jennifer Jones to Maureen Mary Wood, for $225,000, for Lot 2 in Falliston Sector 1.

-Christopher W. Phillips to Marcus Hudgins, for $265,000, for Lot 26 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase I.

-Juan Gonzalez to Ashley Jane Wilks, for $315,000, for Lot 7-147 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Marilyn R. Colen to Alexander Torres, for $203,000, for Lot 50 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Final Plat Amended Map.

-Benjamin D. Smith to Rhonda Pruitt Donaldson, for $395,000, for Lot 384 in Hillsboro Phase Three.

-Timothy H. Thomas to Logan Bryant Reed Harbin, for $290,000, for Lot 22 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Rylee Alexander Foster, for $314,000, for Lot 203 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Steven Gibson to Linzy Buffington, for $166,000, for Lot 17 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Elizabeth Walsh to Patrick J. Walsh, for $129,000, for Lots 15 and 16 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes First Addition.

-Itzik Gaby to AVHS AL I LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 19 in Town Side Square Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Deborah Kay Holcomb to CVF One LLC, for $375,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

Shelby Springs Road LLC to William G. Hightower, for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Heritage Lakes.

-Stephen M. Crawford to Leslie Etheredge, for $399,900, for Lot 5 in Wildwood Shores first Sector.

-Melissa Walker to Mansour Barzegari, for $205,000, for Lot 582 in Forest Lakes 11th Sector.

-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2019 2 LLC, for $472,010, for Lots 107 and 176 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-Carol Killingsworth to Carol Killingsworth, for $500, for Lot 258 in Waterford Village Sector I.

-Mallory P. Chambers to Wu Hsiung Wu, for $291,000, for Lot 259 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Roy Dallas Downs to Donna C. Pike, for $217,500, for Lot 459 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Janet W. Seaman to Janet W. Seaman, for $368,650, for property in Section 13, Township 24, Range 11 East.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $85,500, for Lot 845 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jeffrey C. Lamon, for $487,795, for Lot B-131 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-RMD Investments LLC to Christopher Self, for $185,000, for Lot 27 in Parkside.

-Alavest LLC to Patricia Thomas, for $86,000, for Lot 4 in Earmonds Place.

-John A. Henderson to Empire Rentals LLC, for $16,000, for Lot 6 in Havens Resurvey a Resurvey of Lots 11 thru 14 Capps Subdivision and Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Farris Estates.

-Flemming Partners LLC to John W. Strauss, for $565,762, for Lot 4108 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Luis F. Obando to Bertha Zavala Morales, for $120,000, for Lot 5 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Timothy Ames, for $568,227, for Lot 42 in Henley Sector 1.

-Jackie Jones to Porter L. Thomas, for $135,000, for Lot 36 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Second Addition.

-John A. Henderson to L&L Property Enterprises LLC, for $32,000, for Lots 7 and 9 in Havens Resurvey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to La’Jaqueline Morgan, for $205,090, for Lot 18 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Gregory Johnson to Omar S. Lee, for $261,220, for Lot 8 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Cynthia E. Botters, for $558,300, for Lot 3 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Shelby Lynn Bass to Victoria McConn, for $360,000, for Lot 328 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Larry Darnell Smith, for $331,968, for Lot 112 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Emily A. Janchus to Kristopher Todd Sullivan, for $393,000, for Lot 127 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Michael Loyd Taylor to Kathy T. Scarbrough, for $372,000, for Lot 11 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 2 Phase II.

-Shelia Wilson to Jose Medina-Vilchis, for $129,900, for Lot 1 in Wilson Family Subdivision.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $879,600, for Lots 238, 239, 240 and 241 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. to Gary Lee Son, for $325,395, for Lot 1604 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-United States Steel Corporation to Henry T. Hollin, for $409,900, for Lot 345 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II Amended Map.

-Melissa J. Sizemore to Ryan Scott Anthony, for $255,250, for Lot 1606 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase One.

-Millennial Bank to AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC, for $1,125,000, for Lot 3 in RealtyLinks Meadow Brook Resurvey #1.

-Darrell Byars to Virgil Kitson, for $28,400, for Lot 1 in Pine Grove Camp.

July 30

-Kathy Joseph to Infinity Property Holdings Inc., for $400,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Robby Kirk Pannell to Bharatkumar Patel, for $310,000, for Lot 30 in Calumet Meadow.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Reshinda V. Bryant, for $210,180, for Lot 62 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Amy Hadaway Baker Trust Dated March 21, 2014 to Larry A. Hicks, for $84,430, for Lots 11 and 12 in J H Dunstans Map and Survey of The Town of Calera.

-Jason Robert Scott to Alexandra R. Carroll, for $200,000, for Lot 179 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Patrick Matthews to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $318,000, for Lot 61 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Todd D. Stewart to Steve Suns, for $275,000, for Lot 503 in Old Cahaba The Park Sector Amended Map.

-Carmen Everett to Lucas Norris, for $339,900, for Lot 28 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Jason Michael Simpson to Anthony Jackson, for $202,000, for Lot 8 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale Final Plat.

-Heather Boyle to Robinson Gathara Muchiri, for $226,000, for Lot 6 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-Laverne Jane Knight to Todd A. McMurray, for $242,500, for Lot 3 in Balentree Lake First Addition.

-Mitchell Engel to Angela Armstrong, for $222,500, for Lot 171 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Morgan L. Evans to Jennifer Latoya Johnson, for $257,000, for Lot 75 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Andrew Swann Price to Tiffani Paige Maclay, for $345,000, for Lot 14 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC to 280 SNC Properties LLC, for $912,500, for Lot 3 in Meadow Brook Resurvey #1.

-Teresa Lux to Sharon L. Nobles, for $350,000, for Lot 136 in Edenton a Condominium.

-Kathryn A. Fisher to Bailey A. Rueschenberg, for $231,000, for Lot 682 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector Resurvey of Lots 680, 681 and 682.

-Jerry L. Roden to Tonya Lee Rozell, for $300,000, for Lot 65 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-ARVM 5 LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, for $441,409.32, for Lot 66 in Old Ivy Phase 2 Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B and Lot 250 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Walter J. Hunter to Walter J. Hunter, for $185,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Lake Cove Final Plat.

-Harshi M. Jackson to Jeffrey D. Lawrence, for $530,000, for Lot 176 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.

-William E. Milton to Alexandra Noelle Conte Santos, for $261,750, for Lot 15 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Jonathan A. Jones to Zechariah R. Jones, for $287,500, for Lot 19 in Harbor Towne.

-Lane Gould Hartline to Joshua Ashcraft, for $295,000, for Lot 330 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Brandy N. Cook to Taylor Christina Wilson, for $193,000, for Lot 30 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-Marissa Lancaster to Jeffery S. McClendon, for $300,000, for Lot 416 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Cliff Benton to Elie Victor Bitas, for $200,000, for Lot 33 in Stratford Place Phase 1 Final Plat Corrected.

-Melissa R. Wood to David S. Maddox, for $1,399,000, for Lot 6 in Lake Wehapa.

-James Paul Dice to Terry W. Stough, for $420,000, for Lot 229 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Teresa Grygiel to Kimberey Diana Burke, for $111,880, for property in Section 26, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Kathy Braswell to William Fortenberry, for $390,000, for Lot 16 in Shelby Shores.

-Morgan Lynne Gamble to David Dunn, for $168,000, for Lot 52 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Matthew C. Lokay to Eugene Love, for $380,000, for Lot 38 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.

-Saragrace Rockett to Robert M. Rockett, for $367,000, for Lot 116 in Lakewood Phase I.