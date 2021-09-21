Chelsea’s RaceTrac opens for business

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A new RaceTrac gas station and convenience store opened in Chelsea this week.

Located near Chelsea Crossroads, the new facility is RaceTrac’s third convenience store in Alabama.

“It was much anticipated of course, and we’re certainly glad to have them in Chelsea,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “We really didn’t have a gas, coffee and quick-stop option on the east end of town. It’s such a great location, and it’s going to do very, very well.”

The facility is located at 25486 U.S. 280, next to Publix and APCO Employees Credit Union.

“We chose Chelsea for our next Alabama location because we know Chelsea is home to commuters and busy families who deserve a safe, clean spot to refuel and recharge with a variety of great food and beverage options,” said Justen Giambalvo, RaceTrac vice president of construction, engineering and special projects. “The Chelsea location follows successful openings in Gardendale and Oxford. In addition, RaceTrac is scheduled to open a fourth location in Alabaster later this year.”

RaceTrac’s store offers a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage items, including pizza and sandwiches; whole and cut fruit and salads; RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station featuring ice creams, yogurts and sorbets with up to 28 topping choices; and six blends of the company’s “Crazy Good Coffee” and creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

Other options include Nathan’s Famous 100-percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs; tamales with traditional corn husk wraps and stuffed with seasoned pork; and taquitos featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.