Arrest reports for the weeks of Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Aug. 23

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Alabaster, financial exploitation of the elderly.

-Stephen Riley Holliday, 48, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Rachel Michelle Slaughter, 47, of Montevallo, criminal trespass third degree.

-Luis Michael Saenz, 33, of Jemison, driving while suspended.

-David Christopher Stockman, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree (assault 3rd).

-Jamaricus Deandre Phillips, 24, of Centerpoint, failure to appear FTA firearm forbid.

Aug. 24

-Amber Briana Coston, 28, of Tuscaloosa, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Amy Clark Lee, 43, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 25

-Osman Valladares-Jimenez, 41, of Pinson, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Osman, Valladares-Jimenez, 41, of Pinson, harassing communications.

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Maylene, financial exploitation of the elderly 1st.

-Derek Jason Taylor, 43, of Helena, capias warrant.

Aug. 26

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Maylene, financial exploitation of the elderly, 2nd.

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, financial exploitation of the elderly, 2nd.

-Timothy Luke Kelly, 27, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 27

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Alabaster, financial exploitation of the elderly, 2nd.

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Maylene, financial exploitation of the elderly, 1st.

Aug. 28

-Ashley Marie Shearer, 33, of Helena, public intoxication.

-Ewana Yolisha Carter, 46, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tambra Faye Logan, 48, of Alabaster, possession of a forged instrument first degree, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 25, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest, failure to appear – DUI Calera PD.

-Ricky Lynn Hale, 63, of Calera, capias warrants – TOP 4th.

Aug. 29

-Cassondra Faye Marshall, 42, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Nathan Chad Rodgers, 45, of Wolfforth, TX, warrant with Montevallo PD.

-Samara Scott Ensley, 43, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Michael David Gray, 59, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

Aug. 30

-Carlos Anselmo Morales Romero, 23, of Hoover, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Emily Brooke Campbell, 23, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree/harassment.

-Thien Teddy Huynh, 21, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Aug. 31

-Thien Teddy Huynh, 21, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

Sept. 1

-Charles Caffey, 51, of Birmingham, capias warrant – public intoxication and alias writ of arrest – failure to appear.

-Leslie Kay Sims, 39, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Mauricio Hernandez, Jr., 20, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Hunter Frank Hall, 21, of Columbiana, alias warrant with Columbiana PD.

Sept. 3

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Maylene, theft of property second degree – false pretenses – $50.

-Robert Colton Lyle, 28, Alabaster, hold for other agency/warrant with Calera.

-Leon Jerome Simms, 19, of Mobile, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Antonio Carlos Edwards, 21, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 4

-Jodi Aleeda Kellett, 48, capias warrant.

Sept. 5

-Gary Kendrale Davis, 23, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

Sept. 6

-Lawrence Osmond Mahone, 40, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Victoria Nicole Welch, 36, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 7

-Alicia McSwain, 34, of Vestavia Hills, alias writ of arrest (harassing communications).

Sept. 8

-David Ray Brasher, 55, of Clanton, alias warrant FTA driving without insurance.

-Michel Guadalupe Ortega Miranda, 23, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 9

-Jacobi Martez Hatch, 20, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

Sept. 10

-Virgil Thomas Moore, 64, of Castleberry, alias writ of arrest – animals at large and alias writ of arrest – harassment.

Sept. 11

-Willie Caffey, Jr., 70, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 12

-Robert Wayne Reynolds, 38, of Alabaster, FTA traffic – Hoover PD.

Calera

Aug. 21

-Jonathan Glenn Brasher, FTA – failure to appear.

-Tori Brianna Whisenhunt, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting)- property does not exceed $500.

-Shawntena Sherial Norman, domestic violence III – reckless endangerment.

-Gerald Lamont Prince, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Shawntena Sherial Norman, receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500) and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

-Shawntena Sherial Norman, discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

Aug. 22

-Derek Ainsworth, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Heidi Jo Hofmeister, public intoxication.

-Anthony Scott Howard, FTA – failure to appear.

-Amie Lacey Mahaffey, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Joshua Earl Jihod Walker, FTA – failure to appear.

-Courtney Atavia Bell, FTA – failure to appear.

Aug. 23

-Cory Zale Freeman, possession of a controlled substance – opium or derivative – possess.

-Austin Rashad Cotton, FTA – failure to appear.

-Dana Charlene Hodges, FTA – failure to appear.

-Jeffrey Roger Cain, FTA – failure to appear.

-Jerold Jeffery Dickinson, FTA – failure to appear.

Aug. 25

-John Wallace McIntosh, FTA – failure to appear.

-Jeremy Nehemiah Donald, FTA – failure to appear.

-Derek Jason Taylor, FTA – failure to appear.

Aug. 26

-Angelina Michelle Smith, FTA – failure to appear.

-Jalon Jerod Talton, FTA – failure to appear.

-Phillip Robert Carstensen, FTA – failure to appear.

Aug. 27

-Joshua Curtis Green, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

-Aaron Ray Harrison, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – burglary – no theft and criminal mischief III – damage to private property.

Aug. 28

-Ricky Lynn Hale, FTA – failure to appear.

-Brock Holden Russell, agency assist.

-Donald Chad Craig, driving under the influence – alchol.

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, FTA – failure to appear.

-Khalil Dylan Caldwell, pubic intoxication.

Aug. 29

-Jermaine Antonio Tillis, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Ronald Ray Benton, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in vehicle.

-Michael Blaine Millsap, FTA – failure to appear.

Aug. 30

-David Allen Hubbard, FTA – failure to appear.

Aug. 31

-Carie Northcutt Pate, FTA – failure to appear.

-William Edward Tutt, FTA – failure to appear.

-Tammy Cherry Stone, agency assist.

Sept. 1

-Amy Gail Clough, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Stephen Dale Smith, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Valerie Lanice Merchant, FTA – failure to appear.

-Sherlyn Dean McDonald, theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceen $1,499 in value.

-Amber Elaine Tucker, agency assist.

Sept. 2

-Cordarious Genard Glover, FTA – failure to appear.

-Ryan Michael Toth Aita, FTA – failure to appear.

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value.

-Michael Houston Howard, theft of property third degree (felony) – theft of property that exceeds $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value.

-Tori Brianna Whisenhunt, agency assist.

Sept. 3

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, FTA – failure to appear.

Sept. 4

-Sherrie Chloria Upton, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Paul Alan Leach, public intoxication.

Sept. 5

-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer and expired tag.

-Gregory Allen Smith, failure to appear – FTA.

-Miguel Nunez Anastacio, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Mason Glenn Gaspard, distribution of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Sept. 6

-Victoria Nicole Welch, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.

-Destin Bailey, distribution of a controlled substance.

-Crystal MaryJean Wood, agency assist.

Sept. 7

-Zachary Ryan Able, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 8

-David Anthony Le, failure to appear – FTA.

-Kayla Faye Goggins, failure to appear – FTA.

-Keith Alexander Doyle, public intoxication.

Sept. 9

-Jacobi Martez Hatch, failure to appear – FTA.

-Tyler Steve Cool, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 10

-Allisyn Lashae Christian, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Columbiana

Aug. 2

-Christopher Joseph Martin, 28, FTA – driving while suspended.

Aug. 3

-James Brandon Cummings, 42, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – trespassing.

-Jeffery Brent Williams, 49, FTA – driving while revoked.

Aug. 5

-Dustin Anthony Wooley, 21, criminal trespass 3rd, attempt to elude police, FTA – fail to register vehicles and FTA – speeding.

-Destin Emil Johnson, 31, giving false identity and DV 3rd (harassment).

Aug. 12

-Larry Bryan Morris, 45, DTA – driving while revoked.

Aug. 13

-Angela Jones Defnall, 53, shoplifting.

Aug. 17

-Mildred E. Dunnaway, theft of property 4th.

-Cindy Lynn Martin, 51, theft of property 4th.

-Mildred E. Dunnaway, 65, theft of property 4th.

-Cindy Lynn Martin, 51, of Theft of property 4th.

-Johnny Wayne Horton, 55, theft of property 4th.

Aug. 18

-Eunice Susan Smith, 66, theft of property 4th.

-Eunice Susan Smith, 66, theft of property 4th.

Aug. 21

-Kenyada Devon Ravizee, 27, FTA – no child restraint.

Aug. 22

-Don William Defnall, 59, shoplifting.

Aug. 23

-Dana Charlene Hodges, 45, FTA – driving while revoked.

Aug. 26

-Melanie Dawn Littleton, 29, FTA – no proof of insurance.

Aug. 27

-Justin Adam Cox, 33, FTA – theft of property.

Aug. 29

-James Keon Prentice, 33, FTA.

Aug. 30

-Cody Lynn Mahan, 28, FTA – expired license and FTA – expired tag.

Helena

Aug. 28

-Brock Holden Russell, 31, failure to appear/comply/pay and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Aug. 29

-Alison Martin Yeager, 39, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Michael David Gray, 59, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Aug. 30

-Mark Alan Lutz, 50, public intoxication.

Aug. 31

-Brandon Jamal Sanders, 28, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 2

-Jerrell Damone Jones, 45, failure to appear (traffic).

-Michael Blaine Millsap, 49, failure to appear (traffic).

-Eltyberious Amen-ra Heath, 28, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Sept. 4

-Paul Blaine Parks, 47, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Sept. 6

-Haylie Michelle Rodriguez, 31, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Rebecca Gabriella Robinson, 21, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 8

-Kassidy Kieara Upshaw, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.

-William Howard Jordan, 29, synthetic narcotic – possess, PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense, driving under the influence – controlled substance and property damage.

Sept. 9

-Ashley Megan Stack, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 12

-Cameron Daniel Sherrell, 24, failure to appear (traffic), tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication.

Sept. 13

-Sheletha Shonte Bevelle, 31, possession of marijuana second degree.

Montevallo

Aug. 25

-Demetrius James Smith, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.

Aug. 26

-Jalon Jerod Talton, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Aug. 27

-John Heffner, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Aug. 29

-Jaslyn Kiara Henderson, 22, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Aug. 30

-Willie Larwance Ledlow, 44, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Sept. 6

-Crystal Maryjean Wood, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jerentheus Keeric Anderson, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Sept. 8

-James Alan Gilliland, stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property.

Sept. 10

-Jaun Sanchez-Gomez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 13

-Justin Earl Hyde, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

Aug. 23

-Alberto Diaz Mendez, 26, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Luis Saenz, 33, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Levoris Snow, 34, of Center Point, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 24

-Travis Tankersley, 32, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Austin McCarver, 24, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Brent Hastings, 22, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

Aug. 25

-Francis Griggs, 37, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Joshua Longshore, 42, of Oneonta, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Tahja Gaines, 21, of Bessemer, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Alexis Carter, 35, of Tuscaloosa, throwing, dropping, etc., destructive or injurious material.

-Damarius Ellis, 20, of Pelham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Fernando Castillo Gonzalez, 33, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Ashley Kromer, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession, overtaking vehicle on left – failure to yield right of way and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 26

-Katherine Lee, 41, of Sylacauga, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Oscar Adams, 35, of Bradenton, FL, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Montece Taylor, 22, of Chelsea, traffic – improper passing.

Aug. 27

-Carmeron Harper, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Hugh Simmons, 27, of Chicago, Ill., dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, alteration, etc. of manufacturer’s number, etc., or firearm and license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Wesley Richardson, 38, of Madison, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

-Simone Lanier, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Christopher Roby, 33, of Center Point, traffic – improper lights, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Aug. 28

-Janice Reeves, 51, of Prattville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Brian Graves, 53, of Louisville, KY, theft of property in the second degree – shoplifting, $1,500.

Aug. 30

-Gunita Binford, 35, of Huntsville, foreign felony/arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Savonte Bailey, 21, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Devin Wilson, 24, of Helena, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Aug. 31

-Charles Hatcher, 49, of Pelham, murder – non-family gun and attempt – aggravated assault – A to M aggravated.

Sept. 1

-Dominique Hayes, 24, of Fairfield, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Martha Lindsey, 37, of Trussville, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Sept. 2

-Jazmon Higgins, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Thomas Stinson, 49, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Sept. 3

-Jennifer Eslami, 35, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Joshua Davis, 33, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and vehicle approaching or entering intersection – failure to yield.

Sept. 4

-Joshua Barrows, 24, of Pell City, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

Sept. 5

-Hector Guardado Portillo, 48, of Columbiana, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Victoria Little, 19, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Paul Aders, 42, of Oneonta, assault in the second degree – aggravated assault family.

Sept. 6

-Haylie Rodriguez, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Sept. 7

-Sabrina Vickery, 20, of Shelby, traffic – speed above 70 MPG – interstate highway.

Sept. 8

-Charkelia Parker, 29, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Sept. 9

-Randarius Jones, 27, of Hoover, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.

Sept. 10

-Demon Adnrews, 22, of McCalla, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Sept. 11

-Joseph Thompson, 46, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Madison Glass, 20, of Columbiana, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Richard Orabuena, 42, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.