Calera Main Street to host 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street will hold its third annual “Trunk or Treat” event in downtown Calera on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event, which started with modest expectations, has become widely successful among the community, “Three years ago, we simply put out a sign-up sheet to host a traditional trunk or treat for downtown Calera and we were astounded by how many people came out,” Pastor Ben Nelson said. “After such a successful first year, we were met with the challenge of the pandemic in year two, so we pivoted and came up with a COVID-19 safe drive-thru version of the event. It was so well received that we plan to do it exactly the same way again this year, but even bigger!”

Decorated vehicles will be parked in the large gravel lot off 9th Street in Calera. Guests will enter the lot and drive up and down each row, enjoying themed trunks.

Upon entering the event, each vehicle will receive a special bag that will be held outside the car window. Participants at each trunk will place treats in the bag as the vehicles slowly drive through. Guests will receive individually wrapped treats, so families never have to leave their vehicle.

In addition to the decorated trunks and candy, there will be an interactive radio station, food trucks and a drive-in movie starting at dark in the Calera Courtyard located behind the downtown shops at 1120 17th Ave. Many local Main Street merchants will also be open late with specials and promotions for the event.

Trunk or Treat is an event for the whole community and every church, business and civic group is encouraged to participate to help fill the parking lot with at least 100 decorated trunks, while every family is invited to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“I love this event,” Jackie Batson, Executive Director of Calera Main Street, said. “It was our very first community gathering when Calera Main Street was just beginning. We had to be really creative last year, but it was still a huge success, so I can’t wait to see what we can do when the whole community comes together this year for a fun family experience. This is one that kids love, but I also get a kick out of seeing all the adults really getting into it with their costumes, competing for the best-themed trunk and of course, there’s all the candy!”

The parking lot for the drive-thru event is located across from 1771 9th Street in Calera, near the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum. Police will direct traffic to line up from the entrance on 9th Street back toward the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum.

Calera Main Street is a revitalizing program with a focus on economic development and historic preservation and Collectivus Church is the presenting sponsor for this annual community event.

To sign up to provide a trunk please go online to collectivus.church and fill out the registration form. For more information, please email caleramainstreet@gmail.com.