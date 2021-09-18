Montevallo shines in 49-8 region win against Wilcox Central

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Solid performances on offense and defense gave the Montevallo Bulldogs their first region win of the season in Friday’s game against Wilcox Central.

“Our kids played really well,” Montevallo head coach Blake Boren said after the 49-8 win. “We’re always happy when we get a good win. The big thing tonight was we got everybody on our team in the game, and we’re pleased with the outcome.”

Montevallo started the season with wins against Marbury and Shelby County, but difficult losses to Bibb County and American Christian the next two weeks left the Bulldogs looking for redemption.

Montevallo snagged the first points of the night on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kial Cottingham to Javon Rogers.

Joseph Anderson found the end zone on a 19-yard run, helping Montevallo to a 14-0 lead.

A 20-yard touchdown pass from Cottingham to Jaydien Rutledge put the Bulldogs in even better shape at the end of the first quarter.

Montevallo then capitalized on a 23-yard Cottingham pass to Anderson for another six points.

Anderson scored another touchdown on a 7-yard run, and with the extra point, the Bulldogs increased their lead to 35.

After a 16-yard touchdown run by Kamron Goins, Montevallo sat comfortably with 42 points but didn’t stop there, finding the end zone again on a 94-yard run by Anderson to go up 49-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Wilcox Central returned a fumble for 30 yards and posted their only touchdown of the night, along with a 2-point conversion.

Montevallo’s defense allowed one first down the entire game.

“A big focus for us is having positive growth on defense,” Boren said. “We played strong, physical defense. That’s the most exciting thing. Defensively, we shut Wilcox Central out.”

Charlie Adams had five tackles and one and a half sacks.

Cole Dennis had four tackles and one and a half sacks.

On offense, Cottingham was seven of eight with 106 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also had one carry for 26 yards.

Anderson had 12 carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one reception for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Goins had two carries for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Rogers had two receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown.

Rutledge had one reception for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Gio Hernandez was seven of seven on extra points.

The next test for Montevallo will be facing an undefeated West Blocton team in two weeks.

“It will be a big night in Montevallo,” Boren said. “Our kids have played admirably in the first five weeks of the year. We’re excited to have this week off and have some time to recuperate and play the last half. We’re excited for the future.”