Party Art opens new ceramics studio

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

The popular creativity corner Party Art has premiered their updated space on Lee Street in Pelham. The studio, known for its community art classes, has been a favorite in the community since it opened its doors in 2015.

Owner Abbey Thompson could not contain her excitement about the new space. “We’ve spent an entire year preparing [and] purchasing merchandise and renovating our studio,” she said.

The studio gained popularity offering art classes for various groups and events, including children’s birthday parties, team building exercises, and “girls’ night out” events. Guests can create special pieces together and take their art home at the end of the session.

Guests will be thrilled by the addition of a state-of-the-art ceramics studio. Thompson said the ceramics studio is “so exciting,” and filled with bisque pieces waiting to be painted.

“Between October and December of last year, we started painting ceramic Christmas trees and vintage ceramic trucks,” Thompson said. “We fell in love with these classes and had wonderful feedback.” Guests will paint their chosen piece that will then be glazed and fired by the Party Art kiln.

The location also offers the chance to make engraved gifts, like cutting boards. “We can take a hand-written recipe, among other things, and engrave it on a cutting board,” Thompson explained. “They make perfect gifts and are so sentimental.”

Party Art is located at 3183 Lee Street, Pelham. Classes can be booked on their website, partyartstudio.net, and parties and custom orders can be scheduled/placed by calling 205-253-2984.