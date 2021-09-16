Oak Mountain’s Epps named next principal at Helena Middle School

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education has approved a new principal for Helena High School.

Mathew Epps, who currently serves as an assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School, will lead the school for the upcoming academic school year.

Epps was appointed to the position on Thursday, Sept. 16, during the board’s monthly meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services building in Alabaster.

Of the appointment, Epps thanked his wife as well as his colleagues for their guidance during the nomination process and said he is looking forward to serving in the position.

“Thank you the Shelby County Board of Education and thank you to Dr. Brooks and his leadership staff. I am excited and grateful for this opportunity, and I will take this role seriously and will do my best every day,” he said.

Epps has over 15 years of experience in education and has both a bachelor’s degree in early childhood elementary education as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He also has a doctorate in education from the university as well.