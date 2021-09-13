Cycling against childhood cancer

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Local cyclists can ride for a good cause at the annual Ride of Love fundraising event on Sept. 25.

The Ride of Love is a cycling event aimed at raising money for Smile-A-Mile, an organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

The fundraiser has grown exponentially over the years, adding more and more cyclists willing to ride for the cause. Cyclists are encouraged to ride at their own pace and set their own distance. The bike lane is located on John Findley Drive, and is approximately seven miles one way.

This year, the event is being held at Oak Mountain State Park, and event organizers are optimistic at a large turnout. Every year, cyclists are cheered on by families and spectators holding signs. It’s an emotional day, but everyone always has a good time.

A virtual option is offered to those who do wish to bike separately from the group, but would still like to raise money for Smile-A-Mile. Cyclists that choose the virtual option can choose whatever location they like, as long as they log their distance through RunSignUp. In-person and virtual cyclists are asked to raise a minimum of $250 to support Smile-A-Mile’s year-round programs.

The event begins at 7 a.m. and ends by 4 p.m. Everyone is asked to meet at the “ROL Central Station,” which will be the parking lot near the basketball courts on Terrace Drive.

The registration fee for in-person participation is $50, and includes a T-shirt, medal, park entry, and lunch. Virtual participation is $25 registration fee, and includes a T-shirt and a medal. Registration ends Sept. 23 at 12 p.m.