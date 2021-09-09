September 10, 2021

Robin Renea Blankenship

By Staff Reports

Published 3:55 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

Robin Renea Blankenship
Childersburg

Robin Renea Blankenship, age 49, of Childersburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The visitation will be Monday, Sept. 13 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens.  Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

