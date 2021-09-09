Robin Renea Blankenship
Robin Renea Blankenship
Childersburg
Robin Renea Blankenship, age 49, of Childersburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The visitation will be Monday, Sept. 13 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
