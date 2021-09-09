Milo’s in Alabaster officially opens today

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Milo’s Hamburgers officially opened a new store location in Alabaster on Thursday, Sept 9.

The popular Birmingham-based restaurant-chain began serving food earlier today, but many of the company’s employees as well as city leaders decided to celebrate the restaurant early with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

City Administrator Brian Binzer said the new restaurant is one of the most highly anticipated business openings in the city to date, and not just with residents, but among the over 260 city employees who have anxiously awaited to make the restaurant a new lunch hotspot destination.

“On behalf of the mayor and city council, welcome to Alabaster. This is probably one of our most asked about restaurants coming into the city, and it’s fantastic that you’re finally doing business here. We know it’s going to be a smashing success,” Binzer said.

As such, leaders from across the city’s vast departments ranging from the Alabaster Police Department to building services to engineering as well as the city clerk’s office were present at the ceremony.

Evan Smith, director of operations for the company, said that the restaurant-chain is equally excited to finally be opening its doors in Alabaster.

“We’re so pumped to be here. What started out with our food truck ended with us bringing it over to this location, and the love that we have got from this community has been huge, just right from the onset,” Smith said. “It was very clear that Alabaster was a location that we needed to come to, and we’re excited to share our saucy burgers, breaded chicken and fresh products with the community.”

Smith added that the company had been wanting to expand into Alabaster for quite some time, and being a Birmingham-based company, opening a restaurant in Alabaster just seemed natural.

At the time of its opening, customers will go through the drive-thru exclusively for the entire ordering process with mobile ordering and delivery options like Doordash to follow in the coming weeks.

In addition to providing great food service, Smith said the company is particularly excited to expand its community involvement into Alabaster, and noted that the company has been overwhelmed by the support from the community since arriving.

As part of that community outreach, Milo’s plans to hire a minimum of 25 employees to staff the store and has also partnered with Hatching Hope, a disaster recovery nonprofit organization, which will receive 20 percent of each junior meal purchased during the grand opening week.

Additionally, during its opening, Milo’s will offer giveaways for a limited number of its first customers in this new location. The first 100 guests in line Sept. 9-11 will receive a prize, which will vary by day.

These include a bottle of Milo’s sauce and french fry seasoning on the first day, Milo’s swag on the second day and a Tervis and koozie on the final day.

The new location sits in a freshly renovated building at 1103 1st Street N, where Krystal once operated.

More information can be found by visiting Miloshamburgers.com.