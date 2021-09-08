September 10, 2021

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

By Staff Reports

Published 7:26 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

WILSONVILLE – Weather permitting beginning Wednesday,  September 8th  at 8 a.m.  the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close one (1) westbound lane of Shelby County 25 in Wilsonville from Milepost 138.619 to Milepost 138.932 to install to perform Guardrail Repairs.

This closure is expected to last approximately one week.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit Dot.state.al.us.

