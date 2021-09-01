Matt Casey announces candidacy for Shelby County district attorney

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Columbiana ­– On Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, Rep. Matt Casey announced his candidacy for the position of district attorney in Shelby County.

“I am excited to begin this journey,” Casey said. “I believe my decades of experience as a criminal prosecutor and desire to work to protect the hard-working families of Shelby County brings the right combination to the district attorney’s office.”

Casey graduated from Jones Law School in 2006 before joining the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in 2008. He has since been the lead prosecutor on hundreds of violent felony cases including capital murder, sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence cases. Casey is also a member of the Alabama and Birmingham bar associations.

Casey is a member of the Indian Springs Kiwanis Club and a graduate of Project Corporate Leadership in Birmingham. He also has been a volunteer softball coach at Heardmont Park and a volunteer basketball coach at Oak Mountain. Casey also has been a member of the Shelby County Republican Party for many years.

“I love Shelby County and my roots are deep here,” Casey added. “My wife, Emily, and I are raising our children here. It is vitally important that Shelby County prosecutes violent offenders to the full extent of the law and keep these criminals behind bars.”

Casey lives in Indian Springs with his wife and two daughters who attend Oak Mountain Schools.

The Republican Primary will be held on May 24, 2022. Currently, Hayes would be up against incumbent Jill Lee, who has served as Shelby County’s district attorney since being appointed to the position in 2014.