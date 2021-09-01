Football rankings look similar following week 2

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

There wasn’t much change locally when the second Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the 2021 season was released on Wednesday morning, Sept. 1.

Three teams remained ranked in the top 10 of their respective classification, same as the previous week, while two others received votes and one other dropped from receiving votes.

The Thompson Warriors remained the unanimous No. 1 team in Class 7A, while the Oak Mountain Eagles bookended the standings for the county at as the 10th ranked team in the classification.

Both are undefeated so far this season thanks to 2-0 starts in completely different fashion.

The top-ranked Warriors have posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1976 behind two consecutive wins of 55-0 against Oxford and Sparkman.

Thompson received all 22 first-place votes in the most recent poll and is ranked fifth nationally as well by MaxPreps. In the first half alone this season, the Warriors have scored a combined 69 points between their first two games with quarterback Conner Harrell totaling eight touchdowns and 364 yards in that span.

Oak Mountain, on the other hand, has been the complete opposite.

The Eagles have gotten off to slow starts in the first half of their first two games, but have gone on to outscore opponents 54-6 in the second half.

In the opener against Chelsea, Oak Mountain scored 13 points on its first to drives but went into the half tied 13-13. The Eagles then scored on four of their first six plays in the third quarter to storm out to a 46-13 lead before going on to win 46-19.

Then, against Pelham, Oak Mountain went into the half tied 0-0 with the Panthers before coming out of the half with 21 unanswered for a 21-0 shutout.

That has the Eagles at 2-0 for the second year in a row, while the defense has given up just six points in the last six quarters.

Briarwood was the only other team to find a spot in the top 10 of its respective classification coming in at No. 4 in Class 6A.

The Lions are off to a torrid start this season with a 41-17 win against Class 4A No. 3 Madison Academy and a 42-8 win against Class 7A Spain Park.

Briarwood has been led by quarterback Christopher Vizzina and running back Luke Reebals, who have both totaled near 200 all-purpose yards or more in the first two games.

In addition to that, the Lions’ defense has been phenomenal despite replacing several top producers from last year’s team. Right now, everything is aligning for Briarwood to make noise in a difficult region.

Beyond those three ranked teams, the Helena Huskies and Montevallo Bulldogs are also receiving recognition after impressive starts this season.

Both also have chances to really make noise once week three games come to an end.

Helena sits as the first team outside of the top 10 in Class 6A, making them the 11th-ranked team. The Huskies received 21 points in voting, which was six points behind 1-1 Eufala.

The Huskies have opened with two impressive wins to start the season, starting with a 55-0 shutout of Dallas County and then downing Chelsea 27-14.

Averaging 41 points per game and giving up seven, Helena sits in good shape as a contender for the region championship ahead of region play.

Montevallo will hope for similar success in its region after a 2-0 start.

The Bulldogs, who received three points in voting to place in a tie for 15th in Class 4A, have downed Marbury 30-13 and Shelby County 41-14 for two wins against Class 5A opponents to open the 2021 season.

A big reason for that success has been the combined 638 yards and eight touchdowns from Joseph Anderson in a remarkable start to the season.

Pelham was the only team to drop from receiving recognition after losing 21-0 to Oak Mountain last week.

See the entire rankings below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (22); 2-0; 264 Hoover; 2-0; 192 Auburn; 2-0; 175 Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 159 Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 134 Theodore; 2-0; 110 Daphne; 1-0; 86 James Clemens; 2-0; 62 Enterprise; 2-0; 42 Oak Mountain; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (1-1) 2, Baker (1-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Spanish Fort (19); 2-0; 255 Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 197 Pinson Valley (2); 1-1; 179 Briarwood; 2-0; 160 Mountain Brook; 2-0; 126 Hartselle; 2-0; 98 Homewood; 2-0; 85 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-1; 45 Opelika; 0-2; 41 Eufaula; 1-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Helena (2-0) 21, McAdory (2-0) 17, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 2, Hueytown (1-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pike Road (19); 2-0; 253 Pleasant Grove (3); 1-0; 203 Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 167 Leeds; 2-0; 146 Faith-Mobile; 1-1; 124 Alexandria; 1-0; 97 Russellville; 2-0; 94 Guntersville; 1-1; 50 St. Paul’s; 0-2; 42 UMS-Wright; 1-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (1-1) 24, Fairview (2-0) 15, Greenville (2-0) 8, Tallassee (1-1) 5, Fairfield (1-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Gordo (18); 2-0; 252 Handley (4); 1-0; 206 Madison Aca.; 1-1; 154 West Limestone; 1-0; 130 Vigor; 2-0; 113 American Chr.; 1-1; 111 Williamson; 1-1; 109 Jackson; 2-0; 71 9 (tie). Anniston; 2-0; 35 9 (tie). Jacksonville; 1-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (2-0) 20, Oneonta (2-0) 5, Etowah (0-1) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-1) 3, Montevallo (2-0) 3, Priceville (1-0) 3, St. James (1-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261 Piedmont (1); 1-0; 198 Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 179 Plainview; 1-0; 145 Flomaton; 1-0; 131 Bayside Aca.; 2-0; 99 Montgomery Aca.; 1-1; 63 Trinity; 2-0; 36 Slocomb; 0-1; 35 Saks; 2-0; 32

Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1-0) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 13, Opp (1-1) 11, T.R. Miller (1-1) 9, Excel (2-0) 7, Danville (2-0) 6, Thomasville (0-1) 4, Southside-Selma (1-0) 3, Winfield (2-0) 3, Chickasaw (1-0) 2, Ohatchee (0-2) 2, Phil Campbell (1-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (16); 1-1; 240 Lanett (3); 1-1; 186 Geneva Co. (1); 1-0; 164 Spring Garden (2); 1-0; 158 Elba; 2-0; 139 Abbeville; 0-1; 126 Clarke Co.; 0-1; 84 Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 79 North Sand Mountain; 0-1; 27 Addison; 2-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Falkville (1-1) 7, Whitesburg Chr. (1-1) 5, B.B. Comer (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 3, Houston Co. (2-0) 2, Leroy (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 1, Orange Beach (2-0) 1, Sand Rock (1-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Brantley (18); 0-0; 248 Sweet Water (4); 1-0; 206 Pickens Co.; 1-0; 182 Maplesville; 2-0; 155 5 (tie). Linden; 0-1; 117 5 (tie). Millry; 1-0; 117 McKenzie; 1-0; 89 Loachapoka; 1-0; 62 Marion Co.; 2-0; 27 Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (0-1) 14, Notasulga (2-0) 10, Ragland (2-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 2, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Hubbertville (1-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1, Wadley (2-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Escambia Aca. (22); 2-0; 264 Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 190 Glenwood; 1-1; 169 Pike Liberal Arts; 1-1; 156 Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 144 Patrician; 1-0; 104 Morgan Aca.; 1-0; 75 Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 64 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31 Macon-East; 1-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Sparta (1-0) 18, Crenshaw Chr. (0-1) 3, Edgewood (2-0) 3, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 3, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-0) 1.