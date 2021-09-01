Alabaster Fall Fest vendor registration now open

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — The city of Alabaster is currently requesting both food as well as arts and craft vendors to help host the city’s 2021 Fall Fest, with registration officially opening Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Preparations for Alabaster’s 13th annual fall festival are getting quickly underway,and this week marked another big milestone as vendor registration became officially available.

Morgan Lawley, the community programs manager for the city of Alabaster, has helped organize the event since its inception 12 years ago, and said the city expects this year’s festival to be one of the most popular yet.

“It’s just an event for the community to celebrate fall and Halloween, and we usually have been averaging around 60 to 70 vendors at least each year, especially for the Trick-or-Treat Trail. That’s a big deal for the kids,” he said.

This year’s upcoming festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Buck Creek Trail and is expected to feature a variety of fun activities for all ages, including arts and crafts, carnival and hay rides as well as live music.

Early registration was held at the beginning of the year, which added more than 30 vendors, but Lawley said the official registration period is available now through Sept. 25.

Even with nearly a month’s time, Lawley encouraged all businesses and organizations interested in attending as vendors to apply as soon as possible as there is an application process.

“They need to register as quickly as possible, and we only accept one representative per company,” he said.

Prior to registering, all vendors must have an active Alabaster Business License, or purchase a Special Event/One Day License thru City Hall no later than Oct. 15.

As a note, certain qualifications are required to be eligible for the Special Event/One Day License.

Vendor booths are free, but Lawley said each vendor must purchase a one-day business license to operate in the city of Alabaster during the day of the event. Alabaster business licenses cost $25.

The year’s fall fest will start at 10 a.m. and will conclude around 3 in the afternoon. Admission is free, but money is required for food and vendor purchases.

The vendor registration form can be found here: https://al-alabaster.civicplus.com/229/Fall-Fest-Vendor-Information-Registration.