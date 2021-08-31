The Shelby County Football Show Week 3
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we look ahead to the opening week of region play this Friday night. We break down all of the games, including our Game of the Week between Pelham and Calera. We also look back at last week’s games and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the end of the show.
