Hoover City Schools Foundation to host first cornhole tournament Aug. 28

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

HOOVER – Cornhole aficionados, beginners and spectators are invited to attend the Hoover City Schools Foundation’s newest fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The HCSF is partnering with the Central Alabama Cornhole Club to hold the foundation’s inaugural cornhole tournament benefitting Hoover’s city schools.

“Cornhole is a game that has grown in popularity, so we decided to take this opportunity to hold a tournament to benefit the Hoover City Schools Foundation,” Board President Jason DeLuca wrote in a press release. “It’s a family-friendly game and an event that we hope we can grow each year.”

Competitive and non-competitive teams may participate in the tournament, which will take place in The Village at Brock’s Gap parking lot.

Each two-person team can choose either the competitive option ($50) or the social option ($40).

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top-tier competitive players, and gift cards will be given to the top three social teams.

Playing in the tournament is not the only way to support the foundation’s efforts.

Businesses may serve as event sponsors at different levels.

“We have several levels of sponsorship that can give businesses of all sizes and means the chance to support our city schools,” HCSF Executive Director Shelley Shaw wrote in the release. “We encourage you to come be part of this very fun day.”

Registration is available on the foundation’s website, Hoovercsf.org, or at the Central Alabama Cornhole Club’s site, Alabamacornhole.com.

Bags will start flying at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will help the foundation fund enhanced academics in all 17 Hoover schools for the district’s nearly 14,000 students through teacher grants, professional development, STEM and SeedLAB.