Police reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 8-18:

Alabaster

Aug. 9

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 10700 block of Alabama 119. An ATM glass screen cover valued at $1,000 was damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $17.89 was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 400 block of Norwick Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Property damage from the 400 block of First Street Southwest. A 2021 Honda Pilot was damaged.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Various items valued at $962.65 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $331.27 was stolen.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of Fulton Springs Road. A Buick Park Avenue was damaged.

Aug. 10

-Information report from the 400 block of Willow Glen Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2400 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Alabama 119. A 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from the 9900 block of Alabama 119.

-Domestic incident from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.

-Information report from the 220 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene. An Alabama tag was stolen.

Aug. 11

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10900 block of Alabama 119. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $50 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $125.96 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 300 block of U.S. 31. A handgun was seized.

-Information report from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $69.97 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $149.97 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Grande View Lane.

Aug. 12

-Assault third degree from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Promenade Drive. Merchandise totaling $539.98 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $116.61 were stolen.

-Dangerous or vicious dog from the 300 block of Shelby Farms Lane.

Aug. 13

-Failure to appear-traffic from Shelby County 17.

-Information report from Fifth Street Southwest.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing, alias warrant from Walmart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $197.40 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from Walmart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items totaling $75.79 were stolen.

-Information report from the Alabaster Police Department (two counts).

-Larceny/theft-pickpocketing from Walmart, Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $58.53 were stolen.

-Death investigation from an unknown location.

-Domestic incident from Arrowhead Trace.

-Juvenile contact from the 100 block of City Park Lane.

Aug. 14

-Public intoxication from Weatherly Club Drive and Alabaster Boulevard.

-Animal complaint from Hillwood Drive at Hillwood Lane.

-Animal complaint from Fran Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from Walgreens, Market Center Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from Primrose Drive.

-Domestic incident from Long Feather Hill.

-DUI-alcohol from First Street North.

-Attempting to elude from I-65 Exit 238.

Aug. 15

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from First Street South. Drugs/narcotics, marijuana (8 grams) and drug/narcotic equipment.

-Domestic incident from Colonial Court.

-Property damage from Grande View Lane, Maylene. A 2017 Volvo XC60 was damaged.

-Information report from Chestnut Drive.

-Lost property from Colonial Drive. A purse/handbag/wallet was reported.

-Information report from Kentwood Drive.

Aug. 16

-Domestic incident from Diane Lane.

-Domestic incident from Yellowhammer Drive.

Calera

Aug. 9

-Property damage from the 100 block of Thorny Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 10

-Follow-up of incident from the 400 block of Waterford Highlands Way.

-Information report from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Agency assist from Smokey Road and The Heights Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 13800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.

-Rape first degree from Daventry Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

Aug. 11

-Terrorist threat follow-up from the 13400 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

Aug. 12

-Drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 1400 block of 21st Avenue.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Alabama 70 at Shelby County 42.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Property damage from Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, open container, resisting arrest, DUI-alcohol from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Aggravated assault police officer-other weapon from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Notice of trespass from the 1100 block of Rivera Drive.

Helena

Aug. 9

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property, property damage from the 200 block of Park Lake Trace.

-Damage to property from Shelby County 13.

-Harassment from Helena Road.

-Public intoxication from Helena Road.

-Theft from residence from Shelby County 13.

-Bail jumping second degree from First Street South.

-Miscellaneous information from Sequoia Trail.

Aug. 10

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Shamrock Drive.

-Damage to property from Helena Marketplace.

-Miscellaneous information from Roy Drive.

-Domestic incident from Riva Ridge Road.

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property from Riverwoods pool house, Riverwoods Parkway.

Aug. 11

-Property damage from Alabama 261 and Roy Drive.

Aug. 12

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Bentmoor Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Chadwick Place.

Aug. 13

-Harassment from McDonald’s.

-Death investigation (hospice) from Marlstone Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from Walmart Neighborhood Market.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena Road.

-Drug paraphernalia-first offense from Shelby County 17 at Shelby County 58.

Aug. 14

-Domestic violence-second degree from South Shades Crest Road.

-DUI-alcohol from South Shades Crest Road at Silver Lakes Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9300 block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order-punishment from the 3000 block of Stonecreek Trace.

Aug. 15

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from Rocky Ridge Circle.

Montevallo

Aug. 12

-Assault – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Highway 25 (convenient store).

Aug. 13

-Property damage from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a car windshield valued at $100.

Aug. 14

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Obstruction – governmental operations and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).

Aug. 15

-Information only from Wilson Drive (highway/street).

Aug. 17

-Dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess and Information only from CR-223 (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 3.00 grams and three large bundles of marijuana valued at $1.

Aug. 18

-Information only from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home).

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger door valued at $1.

Pelham

Aug. 8

-Property damage from Yeager Parkway and Calloway Drive (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $500.

Aug. 9

-Criminal mischief from the 2400 Block of Pelham Parkway (field/woods). Destroyed/damaged were fences valued at $216.

Aug. 10

-Criminal mischief from the 2400 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damages were windows valued at $2.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of County Road 35 (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was autos valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Belcher Drive (commercial/office building.) Destroyed/damaged were mailboxes valued at $600.

Aug. 11

-Theft from the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $12,000.

Aug. 12

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $25,000.

Aug. 13

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $350.