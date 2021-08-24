Mertice Gould Stone

Wilsonville

Mertice Gould Stone, age 91, of Wilsonville, passed away Friday, Aug. 20.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26 at Fourmile Cemetery with Rev. Richard Hanna officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing. Friends and family are invited to attend and are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Lane Gould and Annie Bierley Gould; and grandchildren, William Lee Stone, Matthew James Stone, and Jairrett Isaac Stone.

She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, James Hugh Stone; children, Karen Elizabeth Stone (Charlie), Sallie Stone Arvison (Bryan), Stephen Keith Stone (Nancy), and Timothy Ellis Stone (Virginia); grandchildren, Andrew James Stone, Tyler Arvison, Laurabeth Bucur, Renee Brooks, Judi McCallum, Susan Musselwhite, Victoria Hubschmitt, Ian Stone, Anderson Stone, and Rosie Stone; and special nephew Don Gould.

Mertice graduated from Shelby County High School in 1948 and from the Alabama College for Women (now University of Montevallo) in 1952. In 1971, she received her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Development from the University of Montevallo.

Mertice was a woman of great faith, a military wife, parent, educator and was honored as Alabama state teacher of the year in 1988/89. She is fondly remembered by many who were blessed to attend her preschool at the Shelby County Area Vocational Center.

Mrs. Stone gave generously of her time and resources to those in need, volunteering with Shelby Baptist Association and Alabama Disaster Relief, as well as other volunteer activities and innumerable acts of kindness over the years.

She was very proud of her children’s achievements (as well as her grandchildren’s) and loved to brag about all of them! Nothing made her happier than when her family was gathered together at their home in Fourmile, enjoying great food and goodies she had prepared. She was a strong woman who will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Shelby Baptist Association, Shelbybaptist.org.

