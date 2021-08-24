Cycling couple raises nearly $20K for St. Jude

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

There are probably very few people who have not heard of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Founded by entertainer Danny Thomas in 1962, St. Jude is a leading children’s hospital. It treats the most serious childhood cancers and pediatric diseases. The facility has treated children from across the United States and from more than 70 countries.

In addition, St. Jude has an international outreach program to improve survival rates of children with catastrophic illnesses through the transfer of knowledge, technology and technical skills. The hospital treats infants, children, teens and young adults up to 21 years of age and some other conditions up to age 25. (source: En.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Jude_Children%27s_Research_Hospital)

Families are never charged for treatment, travel, housing or food. This is possible through the generosity of individuals and fundraiser groups. From playing video games to sports and fitness events, any person can help support St. Jude.

St. Jude has its own events such as St. Jude Ride, which unites cyclist across the U.S. with fundraising events for all ages and ability levels. In addition, one can use their Facebook profile to raise funds for St. Jude by using Facebook’s fundraiser feature.

George and Judy Dudley did just that! Covering 2,149 miles through 15 states, they raised $13,387. They received so much in donations there was money left over. After figuring up lodging and fuel cost, they ended up with $6,500 remaining, which George forwarded to St. Jude by check. That’s a whopping $19,987 raised for St. Jude Research Hospital!

There were also other donations made directly to St. Jude through its website.

“What an incredible journey it has been!” the couple posted from their “Cycling for the Son” Facebook page. “The support received from family and friends cannot be adequately described in words. Thank you to all who encouraged us with your prayers and donations to help with our lodging and fuel expenses. And a huge thanks for your donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” wrote the couple.