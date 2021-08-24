Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 8-17:
Alabaster
Aug. 9
-Robin Kay Podniestrzanski, 64, of Shirley, Indiana, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Cody Arthur Willis, 28, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Carolyn Michelle Mugnier, 39, of Homewood, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
Aug. 10
-Osman Vidal Cordova Rivera, 49, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Aug. 11
-Joshua David Olvey, 40, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.
Aug. 13
-Kawaya Michelle Green, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Maria Guerrero, 33, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Angela Jones Defnall, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft-pickpocket.
-Sharon Louise Pierce, 44, of Maylene, failure to appear.
Aug. 14
-John David McCullough, 19, of Columbiana, attempting to elude.
-Daniel James B. Boggio, 31, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Roberto Robles, 37, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Lamar Morgan, 48, of Pelham, public intoxication.
Aug. 15
-Gavin Milton Hall, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Calera
Aug. 9
-Alexander Cole Harrison, no seat belt, reckless driving, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
-Cody Arthur Willis, failure to appear.
Aug. 10
-Naquisha Lazohn Hale, agency assist.
-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort Jr., failure to appear.
Aug. 11
-Dale Edward Sheaks, receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 12
-Christopher Jodie Blake Adair, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
-Evan Taylor Ellison, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, open container.
Helena
Aug. 9
-Frank Hinds II, 31, public intoxication.
-Naquisha L. Hale, 42, bail jumping.
Aug. 12
-Rebecca E. Gilroy, 54, theft-pickpocket.
Aug. 13
-Kimberly Valencia Martinez, 24, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
Aug. 14
-Andrew Torrice Brown, 34, domestic violence-second degree.
-Mario Derell Bishop, 34, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
Aug. 8
-David O. Carpenter, PI appears in public place under influence.
Aug. 12
-Samuel Charles Hudson, PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
Aug. 15
-Michael Don Young, 68, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-David Kristopher Collins, 44, of Clanton, PI appears in public place under influence.
Aug. 17
-Richard Kane Vickers, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Aug. 8
-Thanh Ngo, 48, of Selma, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Romanthian Hodge, 24, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale and open house parties; when not allowed to continue.
-Juan Lopez, 43, of Birmingham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Aug. 9
-Edwin Kennard, 37, of Homewood, stalking in the second degree – stalking – 2nd degree.
Aug. 10
-Michael Cole, 48, of Pelham, distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten.
Aug. 11
-Casee McKay, 39, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Jessica Morris, 36, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
-Keith Haskins, 46, of Louisville, domestic violence – third degree-simple assault family.
Aug. 12
-Jonathan Chambless, 40, endangering welfare or child – contributing to delinquency and criminal coercion (no weapon).
Aug. 13
-Sunsurae Jordan, 53, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Carlos Orellana Quijada, 34, of Mabelvale, Ark., traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Diann Dabney, 54, of Montevallo, theft of property in the third degree – credit card and illegal possession or fraudulent use or credit card or debit.
Aug. 14
-Jon Wehby, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
-Narciso Galleros Guerrero, 36, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Misael Juarez, 25, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Fernando Lopez, 43, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
Police reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 8-18: Alabaster Aug. 9... read more