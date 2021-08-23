Jerry Scott Cagle, Sr.

Vincent

Jerry Scott Cagle, Sr., age 58, of Vincent, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21.

Mr. Cagle is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Louise Cagle.

He is survived by his wife, Margy Cagle; children, Gina Caldwell (Jason), Misty Cagle, Sheena Cagle, Phyllis, Cagle, Jerry Cagle Jr. (Kayla), and Nickey Cagle; grandchildren: Alex (A.J.), Sariah, and Haelyn Cagle; four brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

