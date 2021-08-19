Waggoner receives NGA’s Spirit of America Award

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Alabama Grocers Association has presented Alabama State Sen. Jabo Waggoner with the prestigious National Grocers Association Spirit of America Award, recognizing his commitment to the independent grocery industry.

Waggoner, a state legislator for more than four decades who represents Alabama’s 16th Senate district, received the award during the Alabama Grocers Association’s 2021 Annual Convention in Destin, Fla.

“Senator Waggoner has worked tirelessly for the grocery industry and business community in Alabama. This award represents his unwavering support of pro-business legislation that allows our members to continue to grow and prosper,” said Ellie Taylor, president of the Alabama Grocers Association. “It is also in appreciation of his active and effective participation in the ‘Buy Alabama’s Best’ Campaign and as an advocate for products made, manufactured, produced or headquartered in our great state.”

Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO, praised Waggoner for his leadership in protecting and supporting the business community.

“Senator Waggoner has fostered the principles of free enterprise as a strong and effective advocate for independent grocers and the food distribution industry,” Ferrara said.

Established in 1982, the NGA Spirit of America Award honors key industry and community leaders in the areas of community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry.

NGA has presented this award to distinguished individuals who serve the grocery industry and the public interest, including Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.